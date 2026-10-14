INDIA Bloc To Continue Agitation For CEC's Removal Alongside Legal Battle, Says CPI(M)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) CPI(M) and CPI leaders on Wednesday said the INDIA Bloc would continue its political agitation seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar alongside the legal battle being pursued in the Supreme Court.

The leaders asserted that Opposition parties remained united and committed to sustaining the campaign, adding that the protest strategy would be discussed and coordinated among the alliance partners.

Speaking to IANS, CPI(M) MP John Brittas said there would be no let-up in the agitation, although Parliamentarians had been given a break to return to their respective constituencies and fulfil their responsibilities.

“Our stand is very clear that there will be no let-up in the agitation for the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Simultaneously with the legal battle we are fighting in the Supreme Court, we will go ahead with the political protest and agitation,” Brittas said.

He added that a decision had been taken in principle for all MPs to assemble in Delhi within 24 hours' notice, indicating that the campaign could be intensified whenever required.

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby described the movement as an important struggle to protect constitutional values and ensure accountability among constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India.

“The struggle to protect constitutional values and ensure accountability of constitutional institutions like the Election Commission of India is very important. This is a struggle that we may have to carry forward in a multidimensional manner. The INDIA Bloc is at the forefront of this struggle,” Baby said.

He added that various organisations, including student groups, had sought consultations on the campaign for the CEC's removal. Referring to the issue of immunity enjoyed by constitutional functionaries, Baby argued that the situation required wider deliberations and collective action.

CPI National General Secretary, D. Raja, also said INDIA Bloc leaders were united in their resolve to continue the campaign. He said alliance leaders had reviewed the recent protest in Delhi and unanimously appreciated the public response to the call issued by the Opposition parties.

“In the last meeting, all leaders agreed to carry forward the campaign,” Raja said.

He added that the timing, duration and future course of the agitation would be decided through regular consultations and coordination among INDIA Bloc parties.

“The message should go that the INDIA Bloc will not keep quiet,” Raja said, reiterating the Opposition alliance's determination to continue raising the issue.