South Korea Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Civilian Facilities

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Oct 14 (IANS) South Korea's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned recent deadly attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, calling for an immediate halt to such acts.

The attacks included two consecutive strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh last week, further escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The first, on Saturday (local time), killed 13 people and injured more than 300, while a second attack the following day killed one person and wounded 11, according to foreign media reports.

"We strongly condemn the recent attacks by the Houthi rebels targeting civilian facilities, including the international airport in Riyadh," the ministry said in a statement, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We reiterate that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are absolutely unacceptable and once again urge an immediate halt to these hostile acts," it added.

The ministry stressed that peace and stability in the Middle East are important to the international community, including South Korea, in terms of global supply chains and energy security.

It also expressed its sincere condolences to the victims and their bereaved families, and voiced solidarity with the Saudi government and people.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said that the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 11 killed 12 people and injured 309 others, as Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi Arabia continued exchanging strikes on major airports.

"Further to its earlier statement regarding the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, 2026, corresponding to 29 Rabi' Al-Thani 1448H, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the attack resulted in (12) fatalities, including (4) Saudi citizens and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Bangladeshi, (1) American, (1) Egyptian, (1) Jordanian, (1) Syrian, (1) Palestinian and (1) Sudanese," Saudi Arabia's GACA posted on X.

"The attack also left (309) others injured, including individuals in critical condition. All injured individuals are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals. May Allah bestow His mercy upon those who lost their lives and grant the injured a speedy recovery. The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed," it added.