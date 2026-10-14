Your Next Grocery Order From Careem Can Help Feed A Family In Gaza

Careem has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to launch 'Groceries for Gaza'. UAE residents can now donate to feed a family in Gaza in a few easy taps on Careem Quik. Starting from AED 92, each donation covers a WFP food box that feeds a family of 5, for 3 days up to a full month. Careem invites users to join their pledge to raise AED 2 million this month. Careem passes all donations to WFP, which buys the food and delivers it to families in Gaza.

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: For families across the UAE, the weekly grocery shop is a simple routine. From today, it can also help put food on a family's table in Gaza. Careem, the everything app, has launched Groceries for Gaza with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). Customers can donate in a few easy taps, straight from Careem Quik. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lost livelihoods and the collapse of essential services continue to leave families in Gaza highly vulnerable to hunger. Today, 1.4 million people, 2 in every 3, still face crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity. Most have been displaced several times and live with damaged homes, poor sanitation and limited access to safe water. With 80 percent of people out of work, many can't afford fresh vegetables, fruit, protein or cooking fuel.

Each month, WFP reaches around 1.5 million people in Gaza with food parcels, wheat flour, bread, hot meals, school snacks, nutrition services and cash. This support remains a lifeline. Food security has improved modestly, but if assistance isn't sustained, up to 90 percent of the population could face high levels of acute food insecurity by the end of the year.

In collaboration with WFP, Careem has created 4 donation options, starting at AED 92. Each one covers the cost of a WFP food box that feeds a family of 5. Each box holds the staples behind every home-cooked meal: fortified wheat flour, pasta, lentils, beans, chickpeas, tomato paste, vegetable oil, salt and halva. Customers can fund a box that feeds a family for 3 to 4 days (AED 92), 1 week (AED 184), 2 weeks (AED 367) or 1 month (AED 734). A one-month box holds more than 47 kg of food, including 25 kg of flour.

Customers can donate a box on its own or add one to their weekly shop. Careem passes every donation to WFP, which provides the food and delivers it to families in greatest need in Gaza.

“Our purpose is to improve people's lives, and that doesn't stop at our borders. Many families in Gaza still don't know where their next meal will come from. We won't look away, and neither will our community. Through Seeds for Gaza, our customers and partners raised more than AED 3 million. With Groceries for Gaza, we're making it simple for them to help again, every time they shop,” said Mudassir Sheikha, Co-founder and CEO of Careem.

“The progress made in recent months is fragile. Without steady support, families in Gaza could slip back into hunger. Partners like Careem help us keep food reaching the families who need it most, and give people in the UAE a simple way to help. Every donation makes a real difference,” said Bashar Al Hammami, Head of WFP Global Office in the UAE.

To donate, open the Careem app, tap Quik and find the Groceries for Gaza banner. Choose a box, add it to your basket and check out as usual. Groceries for Gaza runs across the UAE until 31 October 2026. WFP does not endorse any product or service.

About Careem:

Careem is building the everything app for the Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.

About the World Food Programme:

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of weather extremes.