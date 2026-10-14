Abu Dhabi Department Of Energy Advances Energy And Water Efficiency To Support Industrial Sector Competitiveness

Stakeholder workshop supports energy and water efficiency projects to reduce operating costs Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – October 2026: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) hosted a workshop bringing together stakeholders and partners from the industrial sector. The initiative aimed to accelerate the implementation of energy and water efficiency projects at industrial facilities and strengthen collaboration to develop practical solutions that reduce operating costs, improve resource-use efficiency and support the competitiveness of the Emirate's industrial sector.

The workshop builds on the Department's efforts as part of the Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator Programme, launched to support the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030. The programme helps industrial facilities identify opportunities to improve efficiency and turn them into viable projects, delivering economic savings and enhancing the sustainability of the industrial sector.

The workshop included representatives from industrial facilities, financial institutions, energy service companies, technology and solution providers, utilities and relevant government entities. Participants discussed the technical, commercial and financing requirements needed to deliver energy and water efficiency projects, as well as mechanisms to strengthen collaboration, accelerate the deployment of solutions and expand their adoption across the industrial sector.

His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Energy Efficiency Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said:“Enhancing the efficiency of energy and water use in the industrial sector is an important priority for supporting the sector's competitiveness and sustainable growth. Through the Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator Programme, we are working to turn opportunities to improve efficiency into practical projects that create economic value for facilities, help reduce operating costs, improve performance and promote the optimal use of resources.”

He added:“This workshop reflects the importance of coordinated efforts among industrial facilities, financial institutions, technology and solution providers, and our partners across the sector to develop clear pathways that support the implementation of energy and water efficiency projects and expand their adoption. This will strengthen the competitiveness of the industrial sector while supporting Abu Dhabi's energy and water efficiency and sustainability targets.”

The Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator Programme focuses on six priority industrial sectors that account for 96% of total electricity and water consumption in Abu Dhabi's industrial sector, including metals, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, construction and building materials, food manufacturing, rubber and plastics, and paper manufacturing. The programme targets 100 of the highest-consuming industrial facilities, enabling efficiency efforts to be directed towards the sectors and facilities with the greatest opportunities to achieve savings in resource consumption and operating costs.

Programme findings have revealed economically viable opportunities to improve energy efficiency at the targeted industrial facilities, with the identified measures offering an average investment payback period of approximately 2.5 years. This demonstrates the economic value of these projects and their potential to improve industrial operations and reduce costs over the long term.

The workshop also provided a platform for direct engagement among industrial facilities, financial institutions, energy service companies, technology and solution providers, and relevant entities to discuss collaboration opportunities and develop practical mechanisms that support the transition from assessing efficiency opportunities to project implementation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's efforts to build a more efficient, competitive and sustainable industrial sector.

About the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.