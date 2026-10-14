Al-Futtaim Introduces The New Jeep Wrangler Moab 392, Heralding A New Chapter For The Legendary 6.4L HEMI V8 In The Iconic 4×4

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nameplate inspired by Moab, Utah, one of the world's most renowned off-road destinations with a deep-rooted connection to the Jeep community Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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6.4L HEMI V8 engine produces 470 HP and 637 Nm of torque, delivering the performance and soundtrack that have made the 392 name so distinctive

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Al-Futtaim, the official distributor of Jeep SUVs in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has announced the launch of the new 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392, introducing a new chapter in the story of the legendary Wrangler 392 which combines Jeep's unmistakable off-road capability with the raw power and performance of the 6.4L HEMI V8.

Building on the legacy established by the Wrangler Rubicon 392 and following the Rubicon 392 Final Edition, the new Wrangler Moab 392 carries the experience forward under a distinctive new nameplate. More than a new trim, Moab 392 represents the next chapter of an iconic performance story – combining authentic Jeep capability with unmistakable V8 character.

Commenting on the launch, Carlos Montenegro, Managing Director of Trading Enterprises – Al-Futtaim, said:“When Al-Futtaim first introduced the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 to the UAE back in 2021, it was a resounding success, taking the Wrangler to legendary status with breathtaking V8 power and capability. That is why we are thrilled to be carrying this story forward into a new chapter with the Wrangler Moab 392, offering the same excitement, performance and unmistakeable V8 soundtrack that we have all come to love!”

The nameplate of the Wrangler Moab 392 was inspired by Moab, Utah, one of the world's most renowned off-road destinations, celebrated for its extreme terrain, iconic rock trails and deep-rooted connection to the Jeep community. For Jeep, Moab represents the spirit of adventure and the kind of demanding terrain for which the Wrangler was built.

That spirit takes on a new dimension in the UAE, where the Wrangler Moab 392 is designed to transition effortlessly from everyday driving to demanding off-road adventures across the deserts and mountains of the UAE.

At its heart is a 6.4L HEMI V8 engine producing 470 horsepower and 637 Nm of torque, delivering the performance and soundtrack that have made the 392 name so distinctive. The powertrain is complemented by a 4.56 axle ratio, 2.72:1 Selec-Trac® full-time transfer case and two-mode dual exhaust, while 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels and 35-inch all-terrain tyres enhance its off-road credentials.

The Wrangler Moab 392 combines this high-performance hardware with a range of premium features, including a body-colour hardtop, rock protection sill rails, mould-in-colour fender flares and black tow hooks. Inside, heated black Nappa leather-trimmed seats, a premium Alpine audio system and a 12.3-inch navigation-equipped touchscreen add comfort and technology.

With its combination of V8 performance, advanced four-wheel-drive capability and unmistakable Wrangler character, the new Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 brings a legendary formula into a new chapter – ready for the road, the rocks and everything in between.