Al-Futtaim Introduces The New Jeep Wrangler Moab 392, Heralding A New Chapter For The Legendary 6.4L HEMI V8 In The Iconic 4×4
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Nameplate inspired by Moab, Utah, one of the world's most renowned off-road destinations with a deep-rooted connection to the Jeep community Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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6.4L HEMI V8 engine produces 470 HP and 637 Nm of torque, delivering the performance and soundtrack that have made the 392 name so distinctive
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