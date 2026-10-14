Iranian Attacks on Ships Near Hormuz Reach New High
(MENAFN) Iranian strikes and other hostile actions against vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified, with six ships targeted in a single day, marking the highest daily total since the conflict with the United States began on Feb. 28, according to maritime monitoring data and security sources.
More than 18 commercial vessels came under attack during the first 12 days of October, including six on Monday, according to the available figures.
Between Oct. 5 and 12, at least 14 incidents involving attacks, attempted strikes or interceptions of vessels were reported in and around the strategic waterway.
Information from maritime monitoring agencies, alongside statements by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), points to a significant increase in threats to commercial shipping since hostilities between Tehran and Washington resumed in July.
At least 12 oil tankers and cargo vessels were targeted in July, followed by at least 10 ships in August. The incidents included attacks involving oil and liquefied natural gas tankers near Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and Sohar in Oman.
The number climbed to 18 vessels in September, as the United States and Gulf countries made greater use of ship-to-ship transfers. The practice involves smaller vessels carrying oil before transferring it to larger tankers in areas considered safer.
The IRGC described the operations as “illegal oil smuggling and an attempt to break the Hormuz blockade” and widened its activities to cover supply ships, tugboats and smaller tankers operating in the Gulf.
More than 18 commercial vessels came under attack during the first 12 days of October, including six on Monday, according to the available figures.
Between Oct. 5 and 12, at least 14 incidents involving attacks, attempted strikes or interceptions of vessels were reported in and around the strategic waterway.
Information from maritime monitoring agencies, alongside statements by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), points to a significant increase in threats to commercial shipping since hostilities between Tehran and Washington resumed in July.
At least 12 oil tankers and cargo vessels were targeted in July, followed by at least 10 ships in August. The incidents included attacks involving oil and liquefied natural gas tankers near Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and Sohar in Oman.
The number climbed to 18 vessels in September, as the United States and Gulf countries made greater use of ship-to-ship transfers. The practice involves smaller vessels carrying oil before transferring it to larger tankers in areas considered safer.
The IRGC described the operations as “illegal oil smuggling and an attempt to break the Hormuz blockade” and widened its activities to cover supply ships, tugboats and smaller tankers operating in the Gulf.
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