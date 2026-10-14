13 Dead, Mostly Kids, as Boat Capsizes in India’s Bihar
(MENAFN) A boat capsized in Vaishali district in eastern India’s Bihar state, killing at least 13 people, most of them children, officials said late Tuesday.
Thirteen bodies have been pulled from the water so far, senior civil official Varsha Singh told reporters. “Seven have been rescued and further rescue operations are underway,” she said.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the administration has been instructed to wrap up relief and rescue work swiftly and to ensure better treatment for the injured.
Tejashwi Yadav, the local legislator and opposition leader in Bihar, said the children had traveled by boat to attend a feast when the disaster struck.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the loss of lives is “deeply painful.” He added on the US social media platform X: “My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured. The local administration is assisting those affected.”
Thirteen bodies have been pulled from the water so far, senior civil official Varsha Singh told reporters. “Seven have been rescued and further rescue operations are underway,” she said.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the administration has been instructed to wrap up relief and rescue work swiftly and to ensure better treatment for the injured.
Tejashwi Yadav, the local legislator and opposition leader in Bihar, said the children had traveled by boat to attend a feast when the disaster struck.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the loss of lives is “deeply painful.” He added on the US social media platform X: “My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured. The local administration is assisting those affected.”
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