Global Dementia Cases Face Sharp Increase by Mid-Century
(MENAFN) The annual number of people developing dementia around the world is expected to rise from 11.4 million in 2023 to 24.7 million by 2050, more than doubling over the period, according to an extensive international study.
The research, published on Monday, examined individual-level information from 38,418 people involved in 22 population-based studies spanning 18 countries and territories across six continents.
During more than 287,000 person-years of follow-up, 3,001 participants developed dementia. Researchers estimated that the global incidence rate, adjusted for age and sex, stood at 9.7 new cases per 1,000 person-years.
Incidence refers to the appearance of new cases over a specific period, while prevalence measures the total number of people living with a condition.
After adjusting for age, the researchers found that women had an incidence rate of 10.6 cases per 1,000 person-years, compared with 8.6 among men.
A wider gap emerged when comparing countries by income level. Low- and middle-income nations recorded 13.6 new cases per 1,000 person-years, while the rate in high-income countries was 8.3.
“For the first time, we can compare dementia incidence across a geographically diverse group of populations using the same statistical approach, giving us a clearer picture of where and among whom new cases are occurring,” said lead author Ashleigh Vella of the University of New South Wales’ Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing.
The research, published on Monday, examined individual-level information from 38,418 people involved in 22 population-based studies spanning 18 countries and territories across six continents.
During more than 287,000 person-years of follow-up, 3,001 participants developed dementia. Researchers estimated that the global incidence rate, adjusted for age and sex, stood at 9.7 new cases per 1,000 person-years.
Incidence refers to the appearance of new cases over a specific period, while prevalence measures the total number of people living with a condition.
After adjusting for age, the researchers found that women had an incidence rate of 10.6 cases per 1,000 person-years, compared with 8.6 among men.
A wider gap emerged when comparing countries by income level. Low- and middle-income nations recorded 13.6 new cases per 1,000 person-years, while the rate in high-income countries was 8.3.
“For the first time, we can compare dementia incidence across a geographically diverse group of populations using the same statistical approach, giving us a clearer picture of where and among whom new cases are occurring,” said lead author Ashleigh Vella of the University of New South Wales’ Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing.
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