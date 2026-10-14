Ossoff Rules Out 2028 Bid, Pledges Full 6-Year Senate Term
(MENAFN) Jon Ossoff shut down speculation about a 2028 presidential run on Tuesday, saying he has “zero interest” in the White House and promising to serve a full six-year term if re-elected.
Facing Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins in their final debate, the Georgia Democrat left no room for doubt. “I have zero interest in running for president. I’m not running for president. I’m running for re-election to the Senate,” Ossoff said.
A moderator then pressed the senator on whether he would commit to finishing a full term if he wins. “Yes, I will.” was Ossoff’s reply.
The pledge carries weight because Ossoff has been widely discussed as a potential Democratic contender in 2028.
The face-off was the last between the two candidates before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in a contest viewed as pivotal to which party controls the Senate.
It also landed on the opening day of early voting in Georgia. Ossoff had cast his own ballot earlier Tuesday in Atlanta.
Facing Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins in their final debate, the Georgia Democrat left no room for doubt. “I have zero interest in running for president. I’m not running for president. I’m running for re-election to the Senate,” Ossoff said.
A moderator then pressed the senator on whether he would commit to finishing a full term if he wins. “Yes, I will.” was Ossoff’s reply.
The pledge carries weight because Ossoff has been widely discussed as a potential Democratic contender in 2028.
The face-off was the last between the two candidates before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in a contest viewed as pivotal to which party controls the Senate.
It also landed on the opening day of early voting in Georgia. Ossoff had cast his own ballot earlier Tuesday in Atlanta.
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