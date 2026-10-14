Merz Maintains Commitment to Germany’s Reform Agenda
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reaffirmed his determination to pursue social security reforms despite a sharp decline in public approval and internal differences within his governing coalition.
Addressing the Employers’ Day conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Merz cautioned that Germany’s “social security systems are reaching the limits of their financial sustainability.”
He noted that the government was undertaking its reform program amid “multiple crises,” pointing to the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Gulf, higher oil prices and US tariffs.
“In this situation, we are trying to implement reforms that have been neglected, in some cases for decades,” he said. “We must look beyond this period of multiple crises. We must identify the structural imbalances, and we must find structural solutions. The long-term growth potential of our economy must increase.”
Merz also recognized the pressure that reforming several social security systems simultaneously could place on German citizens.
“Never before have all of our social security systems been reformed at the same time,” he said. “I am grateful that a large majority is at least aware of the need for this modernization and also accepts it. We want to get this done in a way that is equally fair and equally sound for everyone.”
Addressing the Employers’ Day conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Merz cautioned that Germany’s “social security systems are reaching the limits of their financial sustainability.”
He noted that the government was undertaking its reform program amid “multiple crises,” pointing to the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Gulf, higher oil prices and US tariffs.
“In this situation, we are trying to implement reforms that have been neglected, in some cases for decades,” he said. “We must look beyond this period of multiple crises. We must identify the structural imbalances, and we must find structural solutions. The long-term growth potential of our economy must increase.”
Merz also recognized the pressure that reforming several social security systems simultaneously could place on German citizens.
“Never before have all of our social security systems been reformed at the same time,” he said. “I am grateful that a large majority is at least aware of the need for this modernization and also accepts it. We want to get this done in a way that is equally fair and equally sound for everyone.”
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