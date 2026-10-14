Fireworks, Laser Show: Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival To Kick Off October 30

The annual festival returns to Al Wathba on October 30 with 136 days of cultural performances, international pavilions, fireworks show and new entertainment for the whole family.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival will launch its 2026/2027 season on October 30, running for 136 days through March 14, 2027, at Al Wathba South.

The festival is held under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the supervision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

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The 2026/2027 edition introduces new music and theatre performances, art and photography exhibitions, and freshly designed aerial light choreography. Leading Arab and Gulf artists will perform on the main stage during weekend events, supported by high-definition visual staging.

Highlights that will be coming back this season include the Heritage Village, which showcases Emirati customs, crafts and folkloric performances; the Emirates Fountain and Laser Show; and weekly fireworks displays every Saturday, on National Day and New Year's Eve. The festival has set Guinness World Records for its fireworks and drone shows in previous seasons.

Sub-festivals covering plant, livestock, food, flower and honey themes will run throughout the season, alongside national celebrations including Eid Al Etihad and Ramadan evening programmes.

More than 15 countries and regions will have dedicated pavilions on site, among them India, China, Japan, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Iran, the Americas, the Levant and Iraq, Yemen, Syria and the GCC.

The festival is open daily and tickets can be booked at zayedfestival.

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