Homework, Fake Images: Dubai Launches Platform To Help Parents With Children's AI Use

Designed for families with children aged 8 to 15, the free platform offers practical guidance on using AI safely and responsibly

Parents in the UAE can now access a free online platform offering practical advice on what to do when their children use artificial intelligence to complete homework, seek personal advice from chatbots or create and share fake images of real people.

The platform, called GenDubAI, was launched on Wednesday, October 14, by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA) and Dubai Future Foundation.

Designed for families with children aged 8 to 15, the bilingual platform provides step-by-step guidance to help parents navigate situations involving AI, from learning and creativity to personal conversations.

Rather than simply explaining how artificial intelligence works, the platform addresses everyday situations parents may encounter, offering suggested conversation starters, safety advice and activities that families can try together.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns about the gap between children's use of AI and their parents' understanding of the technology.

One of the platform's main features is a section addressing six situations that families may encounter when children use AI.

These include:

Over-reliance on AI: How to prevent children from becoming dependent on AI-generated answers rather than developing their own thinking and problem-solving skills.

Conflicting values: How parents can address situations in which AI produces answers that do not align with their family's values.

Each situation offers practical guidance on what parents can say, what they should know, how their approach may change with the child's age and activities they can try together.

One of the scenarios addresses children who turn to AI chatbots to discuss personal matters.

The platform acknowledges that chatbots can feel like trusted companions because they respond to feelings and ask follow-up questions.

Rather than advising parents to confront their children or immediately demand access to conversations, it encourages them to create an environment where children feel comfortable opening up.

One suggested conversation starter is: "I've been reading about kids talking to AI about personal stuff. Has that ever happened to you?"

If a child says AI understands them better, the guide encourages parents not to argue immediately. Instead, they can ask what makes the interaction helpful and explore how to make conversations at home easier.

It also advises parents to respect their children's privacy while keeping communication open, particularly when children are reluctant to reveal what they have discussed with a chatbot.

Another section provides guidance for families dealing with AI-generated fake images of real people.

The platform advises parents to first establish whether their child created the image, shared something made by someone else, received an image of themselves or simply came across it online.

Parents are encouraged to approach the situation calmly rather than make assumptions.

Where a child has created an image, the guide suggests discussing whether the person depicted would be comfortable with it. If the image has been shared, families are encouraged to work together to remove or report it on the relevant platforms.

The platform also distinguishes between a child creating or circulating such an image and a child becoming the subject of one.

In cases where children are depicted without their consent, parents are advised not to circulate the image further and to seek appropriate safeguarding support. Images that are sexual, threatening, hateful or humiliating are treated as safety concerns requiring particular care.

The guide also offers parents suggested responses when children dismiss such images as jokes or insist they have done nothing wrong.

The GenDubAI platform is available in Arabic and English and has been designed for use on mobile devices.

Parents can begin by selecting one of three pathways, depending on their immediate needs:

My child is using AI: Guidance for situations involving homework, creativity, personal conversations and family values. I want to feel more ready: Information on AI fundamentals, safety, age considerations, privacy and potential risks. I want to build good AI habits together: Short family activities designed to encourage discussions and shared decisions about using AI.

The free platform brings together international guidance on artificial intelligence and research conducted with UAE families.

It has been launched as a pilot, with future versions expected to incorporate feedback from parents and introduce additional content, tools and educational resources.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the platform places families at the centre of children's AI learning.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said increasing AI adoption and the growing use of smart devices among children made parental awareness particularly important.

"Knowledge of safe and responsible AI use is one of the greatest gifts parents can give their children to help them thrive in the age of artificial intelligence."

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, said the platform was designed around the concept of "family moments", encouraging parents and children to discuss AI as part of everyday life.

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