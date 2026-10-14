Saudi Arabia 'Set Aside' Death Penalty Judgment For Expat, Sri Lankan Minister Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The judgment imposing a death penalty on Sri Lankan expat Anojan Sivarasa in Saudi Arabia has been "set aside", minister Arun Hemachandra said on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan minister said that this move by Saudi authorities on October 13 follows "sustained diplomatic and legal efforts by the Government of Sri Lanka".

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He has also thanked the Government of Saudi Arabia for its cooperation and the Sri Lankan and Saudi legal teams for their dedicated efforts.

Last month, Sri Lankan officials said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism has been "closely following the case" of Sivarasa as he was "undergoing judicial proceedings" in Saudi Arabia.

It said that the Ministry remained engaged with relevant Saudi authorities and was "taking appropriate steps" to safeguard Sivarasa's interests and provide him with all possible assistance.

Local media also reported that the parents of the convict had met with the Sri Lankan President in September.

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