Houthis Threaten Saudi Oil Facilities, Riyadh Airport Over Sanaa Strikes
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement has warned that it could attack Saudi oil infrastructure and an airport in Riyadh if Saudi Arabia launches strikes against the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. The group issued the threat on Tuesday, urging civilians and employees to avoid Saudi energy facilities.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the movement regards all Aramco oil installations as a “legitimate target” for its forces.
In a subsequent statement, Saree called on engineers, technical specialists and workers across Saudi Arabia’s oil sector to keep away from facilities the group has previously targeted, as well as other sites it considers potential targets, warning that their safety could be endangered.
He also repeated the group’s alerts concerning airports and airspace it has designated, addressing airlines, travelers and airport staff.
The Houthis further urged civilians to evacuate three locations and remain clear of them if Saudi forces attack sites in Sanaa that the group had previously identified. The locations named were Aramco’s headquarters in Dammam, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital.
The threats come as confrontations intensify between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the movement regards all Aramco oil installations as a “legitimate target” for its forces.
In a subsequent statement, Saree called on engineers, technical specialists and workers across Saudi Arabia’s oil sector to keep away from facilities the group has previously targeted, as well as other sites it considers potential targets, warning that their safety could be endangered.
He also repeated the group’s alerts concerning airports and airspace it has designated, addressing airlines, travelers and airport staff.
The Houthis further urged civilians to evacuate three locations and remain clear of them if Saudi forces attack sites in Sanaa that the group had previously identified. The locations named were Aramco’s headquarters in Dammam, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital.
The threats come as confrontations intensify between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment