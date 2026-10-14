Flash Floods Kill 4 in Syria, Libya, Jordan as Deadly Rains Hit
(MENAFN) Torrential rain unleashed deadly flash floods across Syria, Libya and Jordan on Tuesday, killing four people, two of them children, and paralyzing daily life in parts of the region.
In Syria’s Raqqa province, floodwaters swept away two children in the Maadan area, according to Syrian state television, which cited local authorities. Officials had warned of severe weather across the northeast, including Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah provinces, before the deaths.
In the Libyan capital, Tripoli, a bank employee was electrocuted on his way to work during the downpour, Jumhouria Bank, a state-owned lender, said. Floodwaters inundated neighborhoods and damaged buildings and vehicles. The national water and sewerage company said the rain had overwhelmed the city’s drainage system.
The Libyan Red Crescent sent out emergency teams. The Souq al-Jumaa municipality in Tripoli declared itself a disaster area and made an urgent appeal for government assistance.
Authorities shut off power to several affected areas as a precaution, and the University of Tripoli postponed examinations through Thursday.
In Jordan, rescuers recovered the body of a 23-year-old man swept away by flash floods in the eastern Ruwaished district, the Public Security Directorate said. Authorities urged residents to stay away from flood-prone areas as heavy rain and thunderstorms continued to threaten parts of the country.
The danger extended beyond those three countries. Saudi Arabia and Algeria issued warnings of heavy rain and possible flash floods, while parts of the United Arab Emirates saw rainfall and flood alerts.
In Syria’s Raqqa province, floodwaters swept away two children in the Maadan area, according to Syrian state television, which cited local authorities. Officials had warned of severe weather across the northeast, including Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah provinces, before the deaths.
In the Libyan capital, Tripoli, a bank employee was electrocuted on his way to work during the downpour, Jumhouria Bank, a state-owned lender, said. Floodwaters inundated neighborhoods and damaged buildings and vehicles. The national water and sewerage company said the rain had overwhelmed the city’s drainage system.
The Libyan Red Crescent sent out emergency teams. The Souq al-Jumaa municipality in Tripoli declared itself a disaster area and made an urgent appeal for government assistance.
Authorities shut off power to several affected areas as a precaution, and the University of Tripoli postponed examinations through Thursday.
In Jordan, rescuers recovered the body of a 23-year-old man swept away by flash floods in the eastern Ruwaished district, the Public Security Directorate said. Authorities urged residents to stay away from flood-prone areas as heavy rain and thunderstorms continued to threaten parts of the country.
The danger extended beyond those three countries. Saudi Arabia and Algeria issued warnings of heavy rain and possible flash floods, while parts of the United Arab Emirates saw rainfall and flood alerts.
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