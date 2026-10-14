Chinese Delegation Explores Joint Business Opportunities on Disputed Islands
(MENAFN) A group of Chinese representatives has traveled to islands controlled by Russia but claimed by Japan to assess the viability of potential joint projects, according to reports published Tuesday.
The visit came after Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Etorofu in August, marking his first trip to the island in the disputed chain near Japan’s Hokkaido region. His visit drew objections from Tokyo.
Moscow refers to the territory as the Southern Kuril Islands, whereas Japan calls the island group the Northern Territories.
The Chinese delegation, which included business representatives from Heilongjiang province in northeastern China, visited the largest island in the contested area. Information from regional authorities in Russia’s Sakhalin Oblast indicated that the trip was intended to examine opportunities for cooperation with international partners.
Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko pointed to the region’s prospects for tourism and other commercial activities as part of the discussions.
Japan claims the Northern Territories comprise Iturup, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group. Tokyo maintains that the former Soviet Union took control of the islands “illegally” shortly after Japan surrendered in World War II on Aug. 15, 1945.
Russia, however, maintains that its acquisition of the islands was lawful.
The longstanding territorial disagreement has kept Japan and Russia from concluding a formal peace treaty since the end of World War II. Relations have become more strained in recent years, particularly following Japan’s imposition of sanctions on Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The visit came after Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Etorofu in August, marking his first trip to the island in the disputed chain near Japan’s Hokkaido region. His visit drew objections from Tokyo.
Moscow refers to the territory as the Southern Kuril Islands, whereas Japan calls the island group the Northern Territories.
The Chinese delegation, which included business representatives from Heilongjiang province in northeastern China, visited the largest island in the contested area. Information from regional authorities in Russia’s Sakhalin Oblast indicated that the trip was intended to examine opportunities for cooperation with international partners.
Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko pointed to the region’s prospects for tourism and other commercial activities as part of the discussions.
Japan claims the Northern Territories comprise Iturup, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group. Tokyo maintains that the former Soviet Union took control of the islands “illegally” shortly after Japan surrendered in World War II on Aug. 15, 1945.
Russia, however, maintains that its acquisition of the islands was lawful.
The longstanding territorial disagreement has kept Japan and Russia from concluding a formal peace treaty since the end of World War II. Relations have become more strained in recent years, particularly following Japan’s imposition of sanctions on Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
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