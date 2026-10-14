Qatar's Contract Awards Rise 76.1% To $5.2Bn In Q3

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's total value of awarded contracts surged 76.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to $5.2bn in the third quarter (Q3) of 2026, signalling a recovery in project-awarding activity.

Meanwhile the value of contracts awarded remained 62.6 percent lower year-on-year compared with $13.9bn in the third quarter of 2025, according to a report by Kamco Invest Research, citing data from MEED Projects.

The quarterly increase points to an improvement in contract-awarding activity following the preceding quarter, although the annual comparison highlights the gap between current activity and the levels recorded in 2025.

The year-on-year decline was primarily attributed to the absence of contract awards in four of the eight sectors monitored during the quarter: chemicals, gas, industrial and power.

The oil sector dominated contract-awarding activity in the third quarter, with projects valued at approximately $5bn. The construction sector ranked second, recording an aggregate award value of $137M.

The figures highlight the concentration of project awards in the oil sector during the period, with its contribution accounting for the overwhelming majority of the total contract value. Meanwhile, the absence of awards in several other sectors contributed to the sharp year-on-year contraction.

The water sector also recorded significant growth during the quarter. The aggregate value of contracts awarded in the sector rose 220 percent year-on-year to $32m, compared with $10m in the third quarter of 2025.

Our commitment to dialogue, peaceful solutions does not mean complacency in defending our country: Amir Amir affirms GCC states security, protection of sovereignty and stability are non-negotiable Shura Council elects heads of six permanent committees

Read Also

Among the notable projects awarded during the period was a $32m contract by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) to execute the remaining works of the treated sewage effluent (TSE) transmission pipeline along Dukhan Highway and Orbital Road, between Dukhan Road and North Sewage Treatment Works (STW).

The project was a key award in the water sector during the quarter, reflecting continued activity in infrastructure related to the transmission of treated wastewater.

The distribution of awards across sectors will remain an important factor in the market's performance in the coming quarters.