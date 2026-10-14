Amir's Speech Charts New Phase In Qatar's Progress, Strengthens Confidence In Economy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC), Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, stated that the speech delivered by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the opening of the 55th Ordinary Session of the Shura Council reflects the wisdom of Qatar's leadership in safeguarding the nation and protecting its sovereignty and independent decision-making.

He noted that the address underscores Qatar's resolve in addressing regional challenges while preserving national achievements and advancing its ongoing development journey.

He praised the speech's tribute to the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, may his soul rest in peace, for laying the foundations of Qatar's modern renaissance and elevating its international standing. He noted that the national legacy of the Father Amir had contributed to building a strong state with robust institutions, firm positions, and an unwavering commitment to sovereignty and national choices.

Sheikh Khalifa noted that the address highlighted the strong bond between the Qatari people and their leadership, rooted in loyalty and national pride. He emphasised that unity and mutual trust remain vital pillars for navigating challenges and protecting national achievements.

On the economic front, he said the State's continued provision of essential services despite pressures on public revenues reflects the State's commitment to maintaining social and economic stability while ensuring sustainable development.

The QC Chairman noted that the address reaffirmed Qatar's balanced foreign policy, which safeguards sovereignty while championing dialogue and mediation to promote regional and global stability.

He emphasised that this approach reinforces confidence in Qatar's economic resilience. To advance national growth, he called for continued economic diversification, stronger public-private partnerships, and increased investment in high-value-added sectors to empower local businesses.

Sheikh Khalifa also underscored the importance of strengthening joint GCC action to protect economic interests. He welcomed the Amir's affirmation that GCC security is integral to overall regional stability. Furthermore, he highlighted the vital importance of safeguarding maritime navigation in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to ensure uninterrupted global trade, energy supplies, and supply chains.

Regarding the Palestinian cause, Sheikh Khalifa reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, including ending the occupation and holding accountable those responsible for crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

He also welcomed the Amir's call for resolving conflicts in several Arab countries through peaceful means, in a manner that preserves their unity and sovereignty and fulfils their peoples' aspirations for security, stability, and development.

Sheikh Khalifa concluded by affirming that the address reinforces confidence in Qatar's leadership and its vision for progress. He reaffirmed Qatar Chamber's commitment to fostering international business partnerships and driving sustainable growth for the private sector.