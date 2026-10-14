Industries Qatar Announces Cancellation Of Share Buyback Program

Doha: Further to Industries Qatar's share buyback program previously announced on 25 February 2025, the Board of Directors has decided on October 12 2026 to cancel the share buyback programme.

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