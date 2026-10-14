QSE Index Sheds 1.41% At Market Open

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index fell 1.41% at the opening of Wednesday's session, shedding 126.41 points to 8,865, weighed down by losses across seven sectors.

The Telecoms sector led the declines, dropping 1.81%, followed by Industrials, down 1.72%, and Banks and Financial services, which lost 1.18%. Transportation slipped 0.99%, Consumer Goods and Services fell 0.91%, and Real Estate eased 0.70%. The Insurance sector was the only sector to post gains, rising 0.67%.

By 10am, trading value on the QSE reached QR 48.072 million, with 24.351 million shares changing hands through 2,998 transactions, according to QSE data.