Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Address Attacks on Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a telephone conversation on Tuesday to review recent regional developments, including attacks against Saudi Arabia.
During the call, Erdogan denounced the Houthi assaults on Saudi territory and conveyed his condolences over the lives lost, according to an official statement from Türkiye.
The Turkish president reaffirmed Ankara’s support for Riyadh, saying Türkiye would remain alongside the kingdom as it faces the situation. He also voiced confidence in Saudi Arabia’s ability to overcome the challenges.
During the call, Erdogan denounced the Houthi assaults on Saudi territory and conveyed his condolences over the lives lost, according to an official statement from Türkiye.
The Turkish president reaffirmed Ankara’s support for Riyadh, saying Türkiye would remain alongside the kingdom as it faces the situation. He also voiced confidence in Saudi Arabia’s ability to overcome the challenges.
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