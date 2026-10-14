Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Address Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Address Attacks on Saudi Arabia


Date: 2026-10-14 04:37:06

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a telephone conversation on Tuesday to review recent regional developments, including attacks against Saudi Arabia.

During the call, Erdogan denounced the Houthi assaults on Saudi territory and conveyed his condolences over the lives lost, according to an official statement from Türkiye.

The Turkish president reaffirmed Ankara’s support for Riyadh, saying Türkiye would remain alongside the kingdom as it faces the situation. He also voiced confidence in Saudi Arabia’s ability to overcome the challenges.

MENAFN14102026000045017640ID1111806017


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search