Netanyahu Admits Egypt Spy Chief Visited Israel Before Oct. 7
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Egypt’s then-intelligence chief was in Israel shortly before Hamas launched its Oct. 7, 2023 attack, an Israeli daily reported Tuesday.
The admission follows repeated denials that Cairo had warned him an assault was coming.
In an interview with an Israeli television channel, Netanyahu acknowledged that Abbas Kamel spent 59 minutes in the country. He said he did not know which Israeli official met with him.
“I want to know who he met with,” Netanyahu said, invoking the “deep state.”
The prime minister denied meeting or speaking with Kamel, saying he was at a memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers at the time. He had earlier branded reports of a Kamel warning about an imminent Hamas attack as “fake news.”
A US magazine reported in late September that Kamel flew to Israel on Sept. 26, 2023, 11 days before the assault, to caution that Hamas was preparing a major attack. Drawing on Israeli, Egyptian, Arab, US and European officials briefed on the trip, the magazine said Kamel pressed Israel to offer economic concessions to Hamas to head off a confrontation. The identity of the Israeli official who met him remained unclear, it said.
A US business daily reported last month that Kamel phoned Netanyahu days before the attack, after two earlier Egyptian warnings went unheeded.
Separately, a major US newspaper reported in September that United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had warned Netanyahu of a possible large-scale Hamas attack. The Israeli prime minister, it said, failed to pass the warning to his security chiefs.
The admission follows repeated denials that Cairo had warned him an assault was coming.
In an interview with an Israeli television channel, Netanyahu acknowledged that Abbas Kamel spent 59 minutes in the country. He said he did not know which Israeli official met with him.
“I want to know who he met with,” Netanyahu said, invoking the “deep state.”
The prime minister denied meeting or speaking with Kamel, saying he was at a memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers at the time. He had earlier branded reports of a Kamel warning about an imminent Hamas attack as “fake news.”
A US magazine reported in late September that Kamel flew to Israel on Sept. 26, 2023, 11 days before the assault, to caution that Hamas was preparing a major attack. Drawing on Israeli, Egyptian, Arab, US and European officials briefed on the trip, the magazine said Kamel pressed Israel to offer economic concessions to Hamas to head off a confrontation. The identity of the Israeli official who met him remained unclear, it said.
A US business daily reported last month that Kamel phoned Netanyahu days before the attack, after two earlier Egyptian warnings went unheeded.
Separately, a major US newspaper reported in September that United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had warned Netanyahu of a possible large-scale Hamas attack. The Israeli prime minister, it said, failed to pass the warning to his security chiefs.
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