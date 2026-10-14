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Qatar's Resilience Relies On Preparedness, Economic Diversification, Institutional Efficiency, Social Solidarity: HH The Amir

Qatar's Resilience Relies On Preparedness, Economic Diversification, Institutional Efficiency, Social Solidarity: HH The Amir


Date: 2026-10-14 04:35:08

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani emphasized that the State of Qatar's resilience relies on preparedness, economic diversification, institutional efficiency, social solidarity, and individual responsibility.

In his speech today at the opening of the Shura Council's second ordinary session of the second legislative term, coinciding with the 55th annual session of the Council, His Highness added that national challenges and shared tasks require everyone to perform their duties well, safeguard public funds, and place duty and the public interest above any other consideration.

Qatar resilience economic diversification

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Gulf Times

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