Qatar's Resilience Relies On Preparedness, Economic Diversification, Institutional Efficiency, Social Solidarity: HH The Amir
In his speech today at the opening of the Shura Council's second ordinary session of the second legislative term, coinciding with the 55th annual session of the Council, His Highness added that national challenges and shared tasks require everyone to perform their duties well, safeguard public funds, and place duty and the public interest above any other consideration.Qatar resilience economic diversification
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment