ASML Raises 2026 Sales Forecast As AI Chip Demand Pushes Equipment Orders Higher

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)ASML raised its full year sales forecast on October 14 as demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment continued to strengthen, reinforcing expectations that investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure will support the chip industry beyond the current earnings cycle.

The Dutch company, the world's leading supplier of semiconductor lithography equipment, reported third quarter net sales of €11.66 billion and net income of approximately €5 billion. It expects fourth quarter sales to reach between €14.2 billion and €15.2 billion, with a gross margin of around 57%.

ASML's latest outlook highlights the growing importance of advanced manufacturing equipment as semiconductor producers expand capacity to meet demand for processors used in AI data centres, smartphones and other computing systems.

AI Demand Strengthens the Equipment Outlook

ASML manufactures lithography systems that allow semiconductor producers to print increasingly complex patterns onto silicon wafers. Its extreme ultraviolet lithography technology is essential for manufacturing many of the most advanced chips used in modern computing.

As AI developers and cloud providers invest in data centres, chipmakers are expanding production and improving their manufacturing processes. This creates demand for the specialised equipment required to produce smaller, more complex and more powerful semiconductors.

ASML benefits from its position in this supply chain because chip manufacturers cannot increase advanced production capacity without securing the necessary tools. The company has also indicated that customers are discussing orders extending several years into the future, reflecting the long planning cycles involved in semiconductor manufacturing.

Full Year Guidance Moves Higher

ASML now expects full year 2026 net sales of between €44 billion and €45 billion, narrowing its previous outlook of €43 billion to €45 billion. The company expects a gross margin of approximately 56% for the year.

The updated forecast suggests that demand for its equipment remains resilient despite recent volatility in semiconductor stocks. Investors have been concerned about rising competition, high AI valuations and whether technology companies will generate sufficient returns from their infrastructure investments.

ASML's results provide a different perspective on the AI market. While chipmakers may face fluctuations in share prices and uncertainty over future margins, the equipment needed to manufacture advanced semiconductors remains in demand.

Manufacturing Capacity Takes Time to Expand

Meeting demand will not be straightforward. Lithography systems are highly complex machines that require specialised components, engineering expertise and extensive production processes. Increasing output therefore takes time and depends on the availability of suppliers and skilled workers.

ASML has been exploring ways to expand manufacturing capacity, but the company has warned that it may not be able to meet all customer demand in 2027 and 2028.

This creates an important distinction between strong order interest and immediate revenue growth. Equipment makers must manage production schedules carefully, while customers must coordinate purchases with factory construction, financing and expected demand for finished chips.

What Investors Will Watch Next

Investors will monitor ASML's order intake, production expansion plans and commentary from major customers such as TSMC, Samsung Electronics and Intel. Demand for advanced lithography equipment will also provide clues about whether semiconductor companies intend to sustain their investment plans.

The latest forecast strengthens the outlook for ASML, but execution remains critical. The company's ability to convert long term customer demand into timely deliveries and profitable sales will help determine whether the AI infrastructure boom continues to support growth across the semiconductor supply chain.