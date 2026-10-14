Uzbekistan Targets 40M Tons In Logistics Capacity By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to increase the annual capacity of its transport and logistics centers to at least 40 million tons and expand the number of international dry ports from 24 to 30 by 2030 under a new presidential decree aimed at strengthening the country's role in regional and international freight transportation.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport.

The decree, signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on October 12, 2026, sets key development targets for the transport and logistics sector through 2030.

Under the plan, Uzbekistan aims to increase exports of transport and logistics services to $3.5 billion and raise transit cargo volumes passing through the country to 18.5 million tons. The capacity of border crossing points for freight and container handling at transport and logistics centers is also expected to double.

The decree designates Khanabad in the Andijan region, Alat district in the Bukhara region, the Surkhandarya region, and Yangiyul and Akhangaran districts in the Tashkent region as specialized transport and logistics areas.

Transport and logistics centers will introduce terminal operating systems (TOS) and warehouse management systems (WMS). By the end of 2030, the centers are expected to connect to the Transport Ministry's E-logistika platform.

The decree also provides tax incentives for eligible logistics centers. Through 2040, centers that meet specified requirements will be exempt from land and property taxes. To qualify, they must be included in the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Intergovernmental Agreement on Dry Ports, implement the required management systems and hold a rating of at least BB on the E-logistika platform.

In addition, logistics centers included in the national register will be exempt from customs duties and mandatory certification requirements through August 1, 2029, for warehouse equipment, cargo-handling machinery, units and spare parts that are not manufactured domestically.

Starting November 1, 2026, the existing customs clearance fee for international courier shipments will be reduced by 20%.

The decree also allows manufacturers of M2, M3 and N category vehicles to import components not produced in Uzbekistan without paying customs duties through December 31, 2027.