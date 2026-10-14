Global Carbon Fiber Tape - Market Share, Trends, Competitive Analysis, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Aerospace, EV, And Wind Demand Drives A $3.81 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dry-fiber tape can cut raw material costs by up to 50%, while automation, process-yield gains and vertical integration help suppliers capture aerospace and EV demand.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Fiber Tape - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon fiber tape market is expected to increase from USD 2.67 billion in 2025 to USD 2.83 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 3.81 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a 6.08% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by rising demand for lightweight, high-performance composite materials across aerospace and defense, automotive, wind energy, marine, and construction applications.

Aerospace Demand Accelerates Carbon Fiber Tape Adoption

Commercial and defense aircraft manufacturers are increasingly replacing metallic wing spars, fuselage skins, floor beams, and other structural components with carbon fiber tape lay-ups. These materials can deliver approximately 20% weight savings while maintaining the durability required for demanding aviation environments. Their performance has been demonstrated through major aircraft programs, including the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.

Automated fiber placement systems are further supporting carbon fiber tape market growth because they rely on consistent tape widths, controlled tack, and predictable material properties to achieve high deposition rates with fewer defects. NASA's HiCAM initiative, which combines Toray carbon fiber with rapid-cure prepregs, highlights ongoing efforts to shorten manufacturing cycles for wide-body and single-aisle aircraft structures. As certification data expands, tape-based designs are expected to gain a larger role in primary aircraft structures.

Production increases for the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX families are also creating opportunities for carbon fiber tape suppliers. These narrow-body programs require substantial volumes of secondary and interior composite components. Tape formats offer controlled fiber orientation and reduced material waste, making them suitable for high-volume aerospace manufacturing. Commercial aerospace carbon fiber consumption is projected to rise from 16,500 t in 2021 to 29,100 t by 2026, reinforcing demand across tier-1 and tier-2 supply chains.

Prepreg Tape Maintains Market Leadership

Prepreg products accounted for 63.45% of the carbon fiber tape market in 2025. Their leadership reflects uniform resin content, stable tack, predictable curing behavior, and extensive qualification data for aerospace structures. Product developments focused on extended out-time, tougher resin systems, and improved damage tolerance continue to strengthen prepreg tape adoption.

Dry tape is forecast to record a 6.72% CAGR, benefiting from advances in automated fiber placement and ambient-storage logistics. Manufacturers can infuse resin in-house, potentially reducing raw material costs while maintaining mechanical performance. Proprietary sizing technologies, improved resin wet-out, and slit-tape formats as narrow as 3 mm also allow accurate placement around complex geometries. Production lines capable of processing both dry and prepreg formats provide additional flexibility for aerospace and wind energy suppliers.

Epoxy Resins Lead While Thermoplastics Gain Momentum

Epoxy systems represented 48.75% of global volume in 2025 due to established certification records, reliable supply networks, and proven performance at service temperatures of up to 120 C. Suppliers are developing fracture-toughened and snap-cure formulations that support out-of-autoclave processing and faster production.

Other resin systems, including PEEK and PPS thermoplastics, are projected to expand at a 6.85% CAGR. Growth is being driven by automotive components, hydrogen storage tanks, rapid processing requirements, and recyclability objectives. Lower-melt-viscosity matrices support consolidation at sub-400 C, while carbon-fiber-reinforced unidirectional tapes can be over-molded into hybrid structures. Polyamide and vinyl ester products continue to serve specialized marine and chemical containment applications, while bio-based resins are attracting early automotive trials focused on end-of-life circularity.

Cost Pressures Remain a Key Market Restraint

High precursor and processing costs continue to limit adoption in price-sensitive sectors. Polyacrylonitrile can account for half to three-quarters of the finished fiber price, while oxidation and carbonization require significant energy. Industrial-grade carbon fiber averages approximately USD 15 kg, and aerospace-grade material can exceed USD 85,000 t. Although research into microwave carbonization has demonstrated potential energy savings of 70%, large-scale commercialization remains limited. Manufacturers are therefore prioritizing higher process yields, energy efficiency, and vertical integration.

Asia-Pacific Leads Regional Growth

Asia-Pacific held 36.40% of the carbon fiber tape market in 2025 and is projected to expand at a 6.57% CAGR. Growth is supported by China's large-scale fiber production, regional wind-turbine investment, renewable energy incentives, and aerospace programs such as the COMAC C919. Japan remains a major source of high-performance fiber, while South Korea and India are expanding mid-grade capacity for mobility and energy applications.

North American demand is supported by Boeing production, defense spending, hydrogen-powered aviation research, and access to advanced automated fiber placement technologies. Europe benefits from balanced demand across aerospace, premium automotive manufacturing, and offshore wind energy. Germany leads vehicle integration initiatives, the United Kingdom and France maintain extensive wide-body aircraft expertise, and Spain and Nordic countries continue to advance renewable energy projects requiring longer, higher-performance wind-turbine blades.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging aerospace demand for lightweight primary structures

4.2.2 Ramp-up of next-gen single-aisle aircraft production

4.2.3 Automotive shift to carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) for EV range extension

4.2.4 Wind-turbine blade lengthening needs high-modulus tapes

4.2.5 Cryogenic hydrogen tank winding for zero-carbon aviation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High precursor and processing costs

4.3.2 Feedstock price and energy-cost volatility

4.3.3 Regulatory qualification bottlenecks for thick laminates

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Prepreg Tape

5.1.2 Dry Tape

5.2 By Resin Type

5.2.1 Epoxy

5.2.2 Polyamide

5.2.3 Vinyl Ester

5.2.4 Polyurethane

5.2.5 Other Resin Types (Thermoplastic (PEEK, PPS), etc.)

5.3 By Manufacturing Process

5.3.1 Hot-Melt Prepreg

5.3.2 Solvent Dip

5.3.3 Automated Fiber Placement (AFP)

5.3.4 Resin Transfer Infusion

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.3 Building and Construction

5.4.4 Marine

5.4.5 Energy

5.4.6 Other End-User Industries (Sporting Goods, etc.)

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 Japan

5.5.1.3 India

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 NORDIC Countries

5.5.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share(%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Axiom Materials

6.4.2 Cevotec

6.4.3 Chomarat

6.4.4 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.5 Gurit Services AG, Zurich

6.4.6 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.7 ITECMA

6.4.8 McLAREN

6.4.9 MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

6.4.10 NTPT (North Thin Ply Technology)

6.4.11 Owens Corning

6.4.12 Porsche

6.4.13 SABIC

6.4.14 SGL Carbon

6.4.15 Solvay

6.4.16 TCR Composites, Inc.

6.4.17 Teijin Limited

6.4.18 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

6.4.19 Victrex plc

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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