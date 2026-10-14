Global Data Center Cabling Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI, Hyperscale Expansion, And 800G Upgrades Drive Market To USD 19.3 Billion By 2036 At 8.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize active optical cables, 800G/1.6T-ready infrastructure and pre-terminated assemblies to capture AI, hyperscale, edge data center and 5G demand.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Cabling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global data center cabling market is projected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2026 to USD 19.3 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2026-2036). Market growth is being driven by hyperscale data center expansion, rising fiber density requirements for artificial intelligence workloads, and the accelerating transition from 100G to 400G and 800G Ethernet architectures. The proliferation of edge data centers and 5G networks is also increasing demand for scalable, high-performance cabling infrastructure.

Large-scale network upgrades are creating substantial replacement opportunities across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge facilities. At the same time, ultra-high-fiber-count cable architectures and pre-terminated factory assemblies are expected to support faster deployment, higher port density, and improved infrastructure efficiency. However, raw material price volatility - particularly in copper - and compatibility issues involving legacy systems may constrain market expansion.

Data Center Cabling Market Segmentation

The report segments the market by cable type, component, data speed, data center type, end use, and geography. Cable types include fiber optic cables, copper cables, and active optical cables. Fiber optic products cover single-mode and multi-mode solutions, while copper products include Category 6A, Category 7/7A, Category 8, and direct attach copper.

Components evaluated include cables, connectors & patch panels, cable management & accessories, and software & services. Data speed categories comprise below 100G, 100G-400G, and above 400G, including 800G, 1.6T and beyond. The analysis also covers hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge & micro data centers across IT & telecom, BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, energy & utilities, and other end uses.

Cable Type and Data Speed Outlook

Fiber optic cables are expected to account for the largest share of the data center cabling market in 2026, supported by their widespread use in high-bandwidth, long-distance interconnects within hyperscale environments. Active optical cables (AOC) are projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period as operators expand 400G and 800G connectivity across AI GPU clusters and hyperscale spine-leaf switching architectures. Demand is being reinforced by requirements for greater reach, higher throughput, and improved power efficiency.

By data speed, the 100G-400G segment is anticipated to lead the market in 2026 as 100G and 400G fabrics become mainstream across large-scale data centers. The above 400G segment is forecast to expand at the fastest rate, reflecting increased procurement of 800G and 1.6T-ready cabling infrastructure for next-generation AI training, cloud computing, and high-throughput networking applications.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global data center cabling market in 2026. Its leading position is supported by a high concentration of hyperscale data centers and an active 400G and 800G Ethernet upgrade cycle. Major companies serving the region include Corning Incorporated, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. / Vistance Networks, Panduit Corp., Belden Inc., Siemon Company, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, and Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth from 2026 to 2036. Data center capacity expansion in China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia, combined with government-led digital infrastructure investment, is creating significant opportunities. Prominent participants in the region include Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Limited, and Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.

Europe remains an important data center cabling market, supported by sustainability mandates, industrial digital transformation, and energy-efficient infrastructure standards. Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Ireland, and the Netherlands are among the region's key markets. Leading European participants include Nexans SA, Prysmian S.p.A., Schneider Electric SE, and Legrand SA. The report also assesses opportunities across Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, including Brazil, Mexico, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The global competitive analysis covers Corning Incorporated, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. / Vistance Networks, Panduit Corp., Belden Inc., Nexans SA, Prysmian S.p.A., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Siemon Company, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Limited, and Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical and forecast growth rates, competitive positioning, product offerings, geographic trends, and recent strategic developments. It also identifies the cable types, components, data speeds, data center categories, end-use industries, and countries expected to generate strong opportunities for established vendors and new market entrants through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Currency & Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection Methods

2.3. Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology

2.4. Assumptions and Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Analysis by Cable Type

3.3. Market Analysis by Component

3.4. Market Analysis by Data Speed

3.5. Market Analysis by Data Center Type

3.6. Market Analysis by End Use

3.7. Market Analysis by Geography

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Massive Hyperscale Data Center Expansion and AI Workload-Driven Fiber Density Requirements

4.2.2. Accelerating Migration from 100G to 400G and 800G Ethernet Creating Large-Scale Cabling Replacement Cycles

4.2.3. Rapid Proliferation of Edge Data Centers and 5G Networks Driving High-Density Cabling Demand

4.2.4. Growing Data Center Sustainability Requirements Driving Adoption of Low-Loss, Energy-Efficient Cabling Solutions

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Raw Material Price Volatility - Particularly Copper - Increasing Cable Bills and Squeezing Margins

4.3.2. Compatibility Challenges with Legacy Cabling Infrastructure During 400G Migration Programs

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. High-Count Fiber Cabling for AI GPU Cluster Connectivity in Gigawatt-Scale AI Campus Buildouts

4.4.2. Growing Adoption of Pre-Terminated Factory Assemblies Reducing Installation Time and Improving Consistency

4.4.3. Intelligent Cabling Management Platforms with AI-Driven Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance Capabilities

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Increasing Supply Chain Complexity and Lead Time Uncertainty for Premium Single-Mode Fiber Components

4.5.2. Growing Competitive Pressure from Asian Manufacturers Offering Cost-Competitive Alternatives

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Global Data Center Cabling Market, by Cable Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Fiber Optic Cables

5.2.1. Single-Mode Fiber (SMF)

5.2.2. Multi-Mode Fiber (MMF)

5.3. Copper Cables

5.3.1. Category 6A

5.3.2. Category 7/7A

5.3.3. Category 8

5.3.4. Direct Attach Copper (DAC)

5.4. Active Optical Cables (AOC)

6. Global Data Center Cabling Market, by Component

6.1. Overview

6.2. Cables

6.3. Connectors & Patch Panels

6.4. Cable Management & Accessories (Trays, Ducts, Raceways)

6.5. Software & Services (DCIM Cabling, Intelligent Infrastructure Management)

7. Global Data Center Cabling Market, by Data Speed

7.1. Overview

7.2. Below 100G

7.3. 100G-400G

7.4. Above 400G (800G, 1.6T and Beyond)

8. Global Data Center Cabling Market, by Data Center Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. Hyperscale Data Centers

8.3. Colocation Data Centers

8.4. Enterprise Data Centers

8.5. Edge & Micro Data Centers

9. Global Data Center Cabling Market, by End Use

9.1. Overview

9.2. IT & Telecom

9.3. BFSI

9.4. Government & Defense

9.5. Healthcare

9.6. Retail & E-Commerce

9.7. Energy & Utilities

9.8. Other End Uses

10. Global Data Center Cabling Market, by Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Ireland

10.3.7. Netherlands

10.3.8. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Singapore

10.4.5. South Korea

10.4.6. Australia

10.4.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East and Africa

10.6.1. UAE

10.6.2. Saudi Arabia

10.6.3. South Africa

10.6.4. Rest of MEA

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share Analysis (2025)

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Corning Incorporated

12.2. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. / Vistance Networks

12.3. Panduit Corp.

12.4. Belden Inc.

12.5. Nexans SA

12.6. Prysmian S.p.A.

12.7. Schneider Electric SE

12.8. Legrand SA

12.9. Siemon Company

12.10. TE Connectivity Ltd.

12.11. Amphenol Corporation

12.12. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

12.13. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

12.14. Sterlite Technologies Limited

12.15. Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.

12.16. Others

13. Appendix

13.1. Questionnaire

13.2. Available Customization Options

13.3. Related Reports

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