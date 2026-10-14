North America Pipe Relining Market Size, Share, And Forecast (2021 - 2031) Market To Reach US$8.01 Billion As Infrastructure Funding Accelerates Trenchless Upgrades

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pipe relining reduces excavation, restoration costs and project time, while aging pipelines, infrastructure funding and wastewater upgrades drive demand.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Pipe Relining Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America pipe relining market is projected to grow from US$ 5,931.3 million in 2024 to US$ 8,013.4 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2025 to 2031. Market expansion is being supported by aging pipeline networks, increased investment in water and wastewater infrastructure, growth in oil and gas operations, and rising adoption of trenchless pipeline rehabilitation technologies.

Regional Market Analysis

The report assesses the market across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The United States is expected to retain the leading market position, driven by continued development in the oil and gas sector and substantial investment in municipal water, sewer, and wastewater treatment systems. New residential, commercial, and institutional construction is also increasing the need for reliable drainage infrastructure and long-term pipeline maintenance.

Government funding remains a significant market catalyst. In March 2024, the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development allocated US$ 16.9 million to rural water and sewer projects in Michigan. In April 2024, the US government announced a US$ 320 million investment in Tribal Domestic Water Infrastructure. The Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act has provided US$ 8 billion in loans for 42 wastewater infrastructure projects, while the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated US$ 11.71 billion through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund in 2023.

These initiatives are supporting new treatment facilities, sewer network improvements, plant expansions, and rehabilitation projects. As municipalities modernize aging infrastructure, demand for pipe relining products and services is expected to rise throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Insights



By Solution: Products and Services. Services held the largest market share in 2024.

By Products: CIPP Equipment, Liners, High-Pressure Water Jetters, Inversion Drums, Pulling Machines, and other product categories. CIPP Equipment led the segment.

By Services: Cured-in-place Pipe, Pull-in-place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating. Cured-in-place Pipe accounted for the largest share.

By Cured-in-place Pipe: Patch or Spot Repair and Liner or Longer Repair. Liner or Longer Repair dominated the segment.

By Curing Method: Ambient Cure, Hot Water Cure, Steam Cure, and UV Light Cure. Hot Water Cure was the most widely used method. By End-user: Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Municipal, and other industries. Oil and Gas held the largest market share.

Pipe Relining Market Outlook

Demand for trenchless pipe rehabilitation is increasing as utilities, property managers, industrial operators, and homeowners seek to reduce excavation, project duration, restoration expenses, and disruption to surrounding areas. Pipe relining is particularly valuable for infrastructure beneath roads, landscaped sites, buildings, and finished interiors.

The technology supports the rehabilitation of pipelines affected by corrosion, debris buildup, root intrusion, structural deterioration, and leaks. Applications extend across sewer and drain lines, potable water systems, vertical pipelines, and mechanical systems. Its ability to extend pipeline service life while limiting surface disturbance is strengthening adoption across municipal and industrial projects.

In November 2021, Capital Sewer Services secured a contract valued at US$ 23.25 million in Toronto, Canada, to rehabilitate approximately 2,280 meters of trunk sewers. The project highlights continued investment in CIPP lining and other trenchless rehabilitation techniques across major urban networks.

United States Market Drivers

The United States market benefits from extensive oil and natural gas production and a large pipeline network requiring ongoing inspection, maintenance, and rehabilitation. Many US pipelines are more than 50 years old, increasing the need for upgrades that reduce the risk of leaks, failures, and environmental incidents. Infrastructure projects such as the South Bend Pipeline and Port Neches Link, completed in 2023, are also strengthening crude oil transportation capacity.

Water reuse and wastewater modernization programs provide additional opportunities. The San Diego Pure Water Program is expanding recycled water capabilities, while the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is developing an advanced wastewater treatment facility. Similar projects are expected to increase demand for pipe relining services and pipeline rehabilitation solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the North America pipe relining market include Roto-Rooter Group Inc, Silverlining Holding Corp, and Aegion Corp. Market participants are pursuing geographic expansion, product development, service innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positions and address growing demand for efficient pipeline rehabilitation.

Research Methodology

The report combines secondary research from company reports, government documents, and industry publications with primary interviews involving relevant stakeholders. These sources are used to validate market estimates and assess competitive conditions, infrastructure investment trends, technology adoption, and regional growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Pipe Relining Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

4.3.2 Difference Between Patch and Spot Repair vs Liner and Longer Repair

5. North America Pipe Relining Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Pipe Relining Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Pipe Relining Market Volume (Thousand Units), 2021 - 2031

6.2 North America Pipe Relining Market Volume Forecast and Analysis (Thousand Units)

6.3 North America Pipe Relining Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 -2031

6.4 North America Pipe Relining Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Solution

7.1 Product

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Product: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Service

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Service: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. North America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Products

8.1 CIPP Equipment

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 CIPP Equipment: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Liner

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Liner: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 High Pressure Water Jetters

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 High Pressure Water Jetters: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Inversion Drum

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Inversion Drum: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Pulling Machine

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Pulling Machine: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. North America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Services

9.1 Cured-in-place Pipe

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Cured-in-place Pipe: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Pull-in-place

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Pull-in-place: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Pipe Bursting

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Pipe Bursting: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Internal Pipe Coating

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Internal Pipe Coating: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. North America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Cured-in-place Pipe

10.1 Patch or Spot Repair

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Patch or Spot Repair: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Liner or Longer Repair

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Liner or Longer Repair: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. North America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Curing Method

11.1 Ambient Cure

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Ambient Cure: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Hot Water Cure

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Hot Water Cure: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3 Steam Cure

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Steam Cure: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.4 UV Light Cure

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 UV Light Cure: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. North America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by End-user

12.1 Oil and Gas

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Oil and Gas: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 Chemicals

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Chemicals: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 Municipal

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Municipal: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.4 Others

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Others: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. North America Pipe Relining Market - Country Analysis

13.1 North America

13.1.1 North America Pipe Relining Market Volume and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

13.1.2 North America Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

13.2 United States

13.2.1 United States: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.2.1.1 United States: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution

13.2.1.2 United States: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products

13.2.1.3 United States: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services

13.2.1.4 United States: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe

13.2.1.5 United States: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

13.2.1.6 United States: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

13.3 Canada

13.3.1 Canada: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.3.1.1 Canada: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution

13.3.1.2 Canada: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products

13.3.1.3 Canada: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services

13.3.1.4 Canada: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe

13.3.1.5 Canada: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

13.3.1.6 Canada: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

13.4 Mexico

13.4.1 Mexico: North America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.4.1.1 Mexico: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution

13.4.1.2 Mexico: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products

13.4.1.3 Mexico: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services

13.4.1.4 Mexico: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe

13.4.1.5 Mexico: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

13.4.1.6 Mexico: North America Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

15. Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 New Product Development

15.3 Merger and Acquisition

15.4 Other Strategic Developments

16. Company Profiles

16.1 Roto-Rooter Group Inc

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Business Description

16.1.3 Products and Services

16.1.4 Financial Overview

16.1.5 SWOT Analysis

16.1.6 Key Developments

16.2 Silverlining Holding Corp

16.2.1 Key Facts

16.2.2 Business Description

16.2.3 Products and Services

16.2.4 Financial Overview

16.2.5 SWOT Analysis

16.2.6 Key Developments

16.3 Aegion Corp

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Business Description

16.3.3 Products and Services

16.3.4 Financial Overview

16.3.5 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Key Developments

16.4 RPB Inc

16.4.1 Key Facts

16.4.2 Business Description

16.4.3 Products and Services

16.4.4 Financial Overview

16.4.5 SWOT Analysis

16.4.6 Key Developments

16.5 Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc

16.5.1 Key Facts

16.5.2 Business Description

16.5.3 Products and Services

16.5.4 Financial Overview

16.5.5 SWOT Analysis

16.5.6 Key Developments

16.6 The Charles Machine Works Inc

16.6.1 Key Facts

16.6.2 Business Description

16.6.3 Products and Services

16.6.4 Financial Overview

16.6.5 SWOT Analysis

16.6.6 Key Developments

16.7 Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

16.7.1 Key Facts

16.7.2 Business Description

16.7.3 Products and Services

16.7.4 Financial Overview

16.7.5 SWOT Analysis

16.7.6 Key Developments

16.8 PURIS Corp

16.8.1 Key Facts

16.8.2 Business Description

16.8.3 Products and Services

16.8.4 Financial Overview

16.8.5 SWOT Analysis

16.8.6 Key Developments

16.9 Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

16.9.1 Key Facts

16.9.2 Business Description

16.9.3 Products and Services

16.9.4 Financial Overview

16.9.5 SWOT Analysis

16.9.6 Key Developments

16.10 NuFlow Technologies Inc

16.10.1 Key Facts

16.10.2 Business Description

16.10.3 Products and Services

16.10.4 Financial Overview

16.10.5 SWOT Analysis

16.10.6 Key Developments

16.11 Brawo Systems GmbH

16.11.1 Key Facts

16.11.2 Business Description

16.11.3 Products and Services

16.11.4 Financial Overview

16.11.5 SWOT Analysis

16.11.6 Key Developments

16.12 Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

16.12.1 Key Facts

16.12.2 Business Description

16.12.3 Products and Services

16.12.4 Financial Overview

16.12.5 SWOT Analysis

16.12.6 Key Developments

16.13 Picote GROUP

16.13.1 Key Facts

16.13.2 Business Description

16.13.3 Products and Services

16.13.4 Financial Overview

16.13.5 SWOT Analysis

16.13.6 Key Developments

16.14 Atlantic Pipe Services

16.14.1 Key Facts

16.14.2 Business Description

16.14.3 Products and Services

16.14.4 Financial Overview

16.14.5 SWOT Analysis

16.14.6 Key Developments

16.15 Roddie Inc.

16.15.1 Key Facts

16.15.2 Business Description

16.15.3 Products and Services

16.15.4 Financial Overview

16.15.5 SWOT Analysis

16.15.6 Key Developments

16.16 TRIC Tools, Inc.

16.16.1 Key Facts

16.16.2 Business Description

16.16.3 Products and Services

16.16.4 Financial Overview

16.16.5 SWOT Analysis

16.16.6 Key Developments

17. Appendix

17.1 About the Analyst

Companies Profiled

Roto-Rooter Group Inc

Silverlining Holding Corp

Aegion Corp

RPB Inc

Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc

The Charles Machine Works Inc

Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

NuFlow Technologies Inc

Brawo Systems GmbH

Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

Picote GROUP

Atlantic Pipe Services

Roddie Inc.

TRIC Tools, Inc.

PURIS Corp

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