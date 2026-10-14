Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size And Forecast 2021-2030: 100+ Kpis, Q2 2026 Update Market To Reach US$172.8 Million As EV Adoption And Charging Investment Rise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benchmark EV segments and charging readiness to guide market entry, product development, infrastructure deployment, partnerships, and expansion strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Denmark's electric vehicles market is forecast to grow by 5.9% annually and reach US$138.6 million in 2026. The market recorded a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2025, reflecting sustained demand for vehicle electrification and continued development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2026 and 2030. By 2030, the Denmark electric vehicles market is projected to reach approximately US$172.8 million, compared with US$130.8 million in 2025. The outlook highlights expanding electric vehicle adoption, investment in charging networks, advances in vehicle connectivity, and the ongoing transition toward battery electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

The report provides a data-driven analysis of Denmark's electric vehicle industry, supported by more than 100 KPIs. It examines market value, transaction value, vehicle sales volume, EV penetration, charging infrastructure, charging points, technology adoption, and competitive positioning. Historical data and forecasts through 2030 support market sizing, opportunity assessment, financial modeling, and strategic planning.

Electric Vehicle Market Coverage

The analysis evaluates Denmark's electric vehicle market across the following segments:



Vehicle drive type: Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Vehicle type: Passenger Electric Vehicles and Commercial Electric Vehicles

Passenger car type: Small Passenger Electric Cars, Medium Passenger Electric Cars, Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicles, Large Passenger Electric Cars, and SUV Electric Vehicles

Commercial vehicle type: Light Duty Electric Vehicles, Medium Duty Electric Vehicles, and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

Vehicle class: Low-Priced Electric Vehicles, Mid-Priced Electric Vehicles, and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Powertrain: Parallel Hybrid Powertrain, Series Hybrid Powertrain, and Combined Hybrid Powertrain

Propulsion type: Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and other propulsion technologies

Distance range: Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles, and Above 300 Miles

Charging type: Normal Charging Electric Vehicles and Super Charging Electric Vehicles

Vehicle connectivity: Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity, and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity

City type: Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, and Tier 3 Cities Market segment: Two Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Three Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Four Wheelers Electric Vehicles, and Electric Buses

Denmark EV Charging Infrastructure Analysis

The report assesses the value and scale of Denmark's electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, including the number of charging stations and charging points. Coverage extends across AC Charging Infrastructure and DC Charging Infrastructure, as well as fixed and portable installation types.

Charging network analysis includes Residential Charging Locations, Retail and Destination Charging Locations, On-Street Charging Locations, Workplace Charging Locations, and Fleet Depot Charging Locations. Infrastructure is also segmented by Slow Charging Infrastructure, Fast Charging Infrastructure, Rapid Charging Infrastructure, and Ultra-Rapid Charging Infrastructure.

Additional coverage addresses charging requirements for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. Connector analysis includes Level 1 AC Charging, Level 2 AC Charging, CCS Charging Infrastructure, CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure, GB/T Charging Infrastructure, and other connector formats. The report also compares Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure with Smart Charging Infrastructure to assess digitalization and network readiness.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

The competitive assessment examines key player market share within the Two Wheelers Electric Vehicle and Four Wheelers Electric Vehicle segments. It helps identify market positioning, segment concentration, emerging opportunities, and areas in which manufacturers and infrastructure providers can strengthen their presence.

The research also considers factors influencing electric vehicle adoption in Denmark, including government incentives, fuel economy regulations, battery affordability, charging accessibility, urban mobility requirements, and fleet electrification. Analysis of connected vehicles, smart charging, and Vehicle-to-Grid systems provides insight into the development of Denmark's broader electric mobility ecosystem.

Reasons to Buy



Assess the size, growth rate, sales volume, transaction value, and EV penetration of Denmark's electric vehicles market.

Compare adoption trends across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and electric buses.

Evaluate charging infrastructure readiness by location, charging speed, installation type, connector standard, connectivity, and supported vehicle category.

Identify opportunities across vehicle classes, powertrains, propulsion technologies, distance ranges, city tiers, and connected mobility applications.

Track historical performance and forecasts through 2030 using a structured dataset suitable for market benchmarking and financial analysis. Support market entry, product development, infrastructure deployment, partnership, investment, and expansion decisions.

The report is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, investors, and other organizations participating in Denmark's electric mobility market. Its unbiased methodology combines industry best practices with a proprietary analytics platform to deliver decision-ready intelligence on vehicle electrification, infrastructure scalability, technology transition, and long-term growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Denmark Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Denmark Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Denmark Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Denmark Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Denmark Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Denmark Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Denmark Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Denmark Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Denmark All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Denmark Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Denmark Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Denmark Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Denmark Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Denmark Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Denmark Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Denmark SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Denmark Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Denmark Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Denmark Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Denmark Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Denmark Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Denmark Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Denmark Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Denmark Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Denmark Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Denmark Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Denmark Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Denmark Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Denmark Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Denmark Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Denmark Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Denmark Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Denmark Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Denmark Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Denmark Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Denmark Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Denmark Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Denmark Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Denmark Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Denmark Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Denmark Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Denmark Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Denmark Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Denmark Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Denmark Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Denmark On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Denmark Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Denmark Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Denmark Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Denmark Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Denmark Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Denmark Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Denmark Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Denmark Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Denmark Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Denmark Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Denmark Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Denmark Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Denmark Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Denmark Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Denmark Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Denmark Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Denmark Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Denmark Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Denmark Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Denmark Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Denmark Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Denmark Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Denmark Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Denmark Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Denmark Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Denmark Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Denmark Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Denmark Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Denmark Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Denmark Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900