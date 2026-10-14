Global Medical Equipment Lifecycle Management Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI, Iot, Cloud, And Predictive Maintenance Unlock Cost Savings And Smarter Asset Utilization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with predictive maintenance, cloud asset management and real-time tracking to cut downtime, extend equipment life and optimize utilization and costs.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Equipment Lifecycle Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical equipment lifecycle management market is projected to record significant growth through 2036, supported by the adoption of advanced medical technologies, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising regulatory requirements, and increased demand for efficient healthcare asset utilization. Hospitals and other healthcare organizations are investing in solutions that improve equipment reliability, reduce downtime, control maintenance costs, extend asset lifespan, and support uninterrupted clinical operations.

Medical equipment lifecycle management platforms provide centralized visibility across planning, procurement, installation, maintenance, utilization, performance monitoring, upgrades, and decommissioning. Integration with computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), enterprise asset management (EAM) platforms, electronic health records (EHRs), hospital information systems (HIS), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems allows healthcare providers to coordinate asset management across clinical, engineering, procurement, and facility teams.

Market Dynamics

Growth in the medical equipment lifecycle management market is being driven by larger inventories of diagnostic, monitoring, surgical, therapeutic, and laboratory equipment. Healthcare providers require real-time access to service schedules, maintenance histories, warranty information, utilization data, equipment location, and operational performance. These capabilities support informed procurement, maintenance, replacement, and capital investment decisions.

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, predictive analytics, automation, and cloud-based technologies are reshaping healthcare asset management. Predictive maintenance solutions help organizations identify potential failures, schedule preventive service, improve equipment availability, and reduce unexpected disruptions. Real-time monitoring also strengthens regulatory compliance and patient safety by supporting timely calibration and performance management.

Market adoption may be affected by high implementation costs, legacy system integration, inconsistent asset data, cybersecurity risks, and shortages of specialized technical expertise. Budget constraints and limited IT infrastructure can present additional barriers for smaller healthcare facilities. However, cloud-based deployment, connected medical devices, smart hospital initiatives, and demand for scalable asset management platforms are creating new growth opportunities.

Segment Analysis

The report analyzes the market by component, equipment type, lifecycle stage, deployment mode, end-user, and geography. Software accounts for a significant market share as healthcare organizations deploy digital asset management platforms, CMMS, EAM, and predictive maintenance solutions. Services are expected to grow strongly due to demand for consulting, implementation, system integration, calibration, training, maintenance, and technical support.

By equipment type, diagnostic imaging equipment represents a major segment because MRI, CT, ultrasound, and X-ray systems require substantial capital investment, regular maintenance, and continuous performance monitoring. Patient monitoring equipment is expected to experience notable growth as hospitals expand connected care, intensive care, and remote monitoring capabilities. Adoption is also increasing across therapeutic, surgical, and laboratory equipment as providers seek greater reliability, accuracy, and operational continuity.

Maintenance & repair remains a leading lifecycle stage because healthcare facilities must minimize failures and meet medical device safety requirements. Asset tracking & management is expected to expand with the adoption of real-time location systems (RTLS), IoT-enabled monitoring, and digital inventory tools. Planning & procurement is gaining importance as organizations use utilization and performance data to guide purchasing decisions. Decommissioning & disposal solutions are also receiving greater attention due to regulatory and sustainability priorities.

Cloud-based medical equipment lifecycle management solutions are forecast to register rapid growth, supported by scalability, remote accessibility, simplified maintenance, and multi-location functionality. On-premises deployment remains relevant for large healthcare organizations that prioritize control over sensitive data, customized configurations, and integration with internal IT environments.

Hospitals and healthcare facilities represent the largest end-user segment because of their extensive equipment inventories and complex operational needs. Diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics are also adopting digital asset management solutions to improve equipment availability, service quality, and cost efficiency.

Regional Outlook

North America leads the medical equipment lifecycle management market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread healthcare IT adoption, stringent compliance requirements, and a large installed base of sophisticated medical equipment. Europe continues to demonstrate strong demand, supported by hospital modernization, medical device safety initiatives, healthcare digitalization, and investment in sustainable asset management.

Asia-Pacific is expected to generate significant growth as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asian countries expand hospital capacity and invest in advanced medical technologies. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also offer emerging opportunities as healthcare systems modernize, digital health adoption increases, and governments prioritize healthcare quality and accessibility.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is intensifying as technology providers develop AI-powered predictive maintenance tools, cloud-based asset management systems, real-time monitoring platforms, and integrated healthcare asset intelligence solutions. Strategic partnerships among hospitals, medical device manufacturers, healthcare IT companies, and facility management providers are accelerating innovation and improving interoperability.

Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Accruent, Inc., Nuvolo, LLC, AssetWorks LLC, TRIMEDX LLC, and ServiceNow, Inc. Competitive positioning is assessed through product portfolios, technological capabilities, integration expertise, geographic presence, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, research and development, and product innovation.

Report Value



Provides market size estimates and long-term growth forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and emerging technology trends.

Identifies high-growth segments across components, equipment types, lifecycle stages, deployment modes, end-user categories, and regions.

Evaluates AI, IoT, cloud computing, automation, predictive analytics, and healthcare interoperability adoption.

Benchmarks leading companies by strategy, portfolio, innovation, and competitive positioning. Supports investment planning, partnership evaluation, smart hospital initiatives, asset optimization, and product development.

The report delivers actionable market intelligence for hospitals, healthcare systems, medical device manufacturers, healthcare IT providers, asset management companies, investors, consultants, and other stakeholders seeking to improve medical equipment performance, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and capital allocation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency Considered

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/KOL Interviews

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Segmental Analysis

3.2.1. Market Analysis, by Type

3.2.2. Market Analysis, by Component

3.2.3. Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

3.2.4. Market Analysis, by End User

3.2.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.3. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Optimizing Hospital Operations through Advanced Clinical Asset Management

4.2.1.2. Rising Volume of Medical Equipment and Complexity of Asset Data

4.2.1.3. Integration of AI and IoT for Predictive Maintenance and Performance Monitoring

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Implementation Costs and Multi-Year ROI Cycles

4.2.2.2. Data Interoperability Challenges Across Fragmented IT Systems

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Advancing AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance and Capital Equipment Planning

4.2.3.2. Expansion into Emerging Markets and Regional Healthcare Networks

4.2.3.3. Integration of RFID Asset Tracking and Connected Medical Equipment Management

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Managing Cybersecurity Risks in Centralized Asset Management Hubs

4.2.4.2. Addressing Data Sovereignty and Privacy Regulations (GDPR/HIPAA)

4.2.4.3. Organizational Resistance to Workflow Modernization

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Evolution toward Holistic and AI-Powered Healthcare Technology Management (HTM)

4.2.5.2. Integration of IoT-Based Equipment Monitoring for Efficient Maintenance

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Medical Equipment Lifecycle Management Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Asset Utilization and Tracking

5.3. Preventive Maintenance Management

5.4. Equipment Replacement Planning

5.5. Medical Equipment Inventory Management

6. Global Medical Equipment Lifecycle Management Market, by Component

6.1. Overview

6.2. Software (CMMS, Asset Tracking Software)

6.3. Services (Integration, Maintenance, Calibration)

7. Global Medical Equipment Lifecycle Management Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1. Overview

7.2. Cloud-Based (SaaS) Deployment

7.3. On-Premises Deployment

8. Global Medical Equipment Lifecycle Management Market, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Hospitals and Clinics

8.3. Specialized Care Facilities

8.4. Academic and Research Institutes

8.5. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9. Global Medical Equipment Lifecycle Management Market, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. South Korea

9.4.5. Australia

9.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

9.6.1. GCC Countries

9.6.2. South Africa

9.6.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Strategic Developments

10.3. Market Share Analysis

10.4. Competitive Benchmarking

11. Company Profiles

11.1. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

11.2. Siemens Healthineers AG

11.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.4. TRIMEDX

11.5. Sodexo

11.6. Agiliti Health, Inc.

11.7. STERIS plc

11.8. Crothall Healthcare

11.9. Nuvolo

11.10. Accruent

11.11. IBM Corporation (Maximo)

11.12. Oracle Corporation

11.13. SAP SE

11.14. ServiceNow, Inc.

11.15. TMA Systems

11.16. Brightly Software, Inc.

11.17. PartsSource Inc.

11.18. Zebra Technologies Corporation

11.19. Fluke Biomedical

11.20. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900