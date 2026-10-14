Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI-Guided Biopsy And Screening Expansion Drive 7.6% CAGR Toward USD 4.52 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through image-guided biopsy innovation, Asia-Pacific expansion, specialized care centers and strategic partnerships.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Breast Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast biopsy devices market is projected to grow from USD 2.18 billion in 2026 to USD 4.52 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The report assesses market dynamics, technological advancements, competitive developments, and growth opportunities across major products, guidance technologies, end users, and geographic regions.

Market growth is being supported by the rising global incidence of breast cancer, expanding mammography screening programs, greater awareness of early cancer detection, and increasing demand for accurate, minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. Healthcare providers are adopting advanced breast biopsy technologies to improve tissue sampling, diagnostic confidence, procedural efficiency, patient comfort, and clinical outcomes.

Market Dynamics and Technology Trends

Innovation in vacuum-assisted biopsy devices, stereotactic guidance systems, ultrasound-guided biopsy technologies, MRI-guided interventions, digital breast tomosynthesis-guided biopsy, robotic-assisted platforms, biopsy markers, and localization systems is transforming breast cancer diagnostics. These technologies support more precise lesion targeting, higher-quality tissue collection, shorter procedure times, fewer repeat biopsies, and improved clinical workflow.

Investments in research and development are expected to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation biopsy solutions. AI-assisted breast imaging and navigation technologies also present significant opportunities for manufacturers, imaging companies, hospitals, cancer centers, and research institutions. Strategic collaborations across the healthcare ecosystem are helping expand clinical adoption and advance product development.

Market expansion may be affected by the high cost of advanced guidance systems and imaging equipment, reimbursement variability, stringent regulatory requirements, and limited access to diagnostic infrastructure in developing countries. Additional challenges include capital investment needs, physician training, technology integration, competitive pricing pressure, and the requirement to demonstrate consistent diagnostic accuracy across diverse clinical environments.

Product and Guidance Technology Analysis

The report evaluates biopsy needles, vacuum-assisted breast biopsy devices, biopsy guidance systems, localization wires, biopsy markers, and other products. Biopsy needles account for a significant market share due to their broad use in core needle biopsy and fine needle aspiration procedures, clinical effectiveness, cost efficiency, and applicability across multiple lesion types.

Vacuum-assisted breast biopsy devices are gaining adoption because they can collect larger tissue samples, improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce repeat procedures, and support minimally invasive removal of selected benign lesions. Demand for biopsy guidance systems, localization wires, and biopsy markers is also expected to rise as healthcare providers prioritize precise targeting, workflow optimization, and improved surgical planning.

Guidance technologies covered in the report include stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, and other image-guided approaches. Ultrasound-guided breast biopsy maintains a major market position because of its real-time visualization, widespread availability, lower procedural cost, absence of ionizing radiation, and high accuracy. Stereotactic-guided biopsy remains important for non-palpable lesions and mammographically detected microcalcifications. MRI-guided biopsy is expected to record significant growth as breast MRI use increases among high-risk patient populations and for lesions not visible through conventional imaging.

End-user and Regional Outlook

Hospitals represent the largest end-user segment, supported by comprehensive diagnostic infrastructure, advanced breast imaging systems, multidisciplinary oncology teams, and high procedural volumes. Specialty breast care centers and diagnostic imaging centers are expected to achieve substantial growth as screening programs expand and dedicated imaging and biopsy technologies become more widely available. Ambulatory surgical centers and other healthcare facilities will also contribute through greater access to outpatient diagnostic procedures and patient-centered care.

North America holds a significant share of the breast biopsy devices market due to its high breast cancer prevalence, established screening programs, advanced imaging infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and strong presence of medical device manufacturers. Continued investment in precision oncology and minimally invasive procedures is expected to reinforce the region's position.

Europe is projected to maintain stable growth, supported by national screening programs, favorable clinical practice guidelines, image-guided biopsy adoption, and healthcare modernization. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth through 2036, driven by rising breast cancer incidence, increasing healthcare expenditure, stronger government investment in oncology, improving diagnostic infrastructure, and expanding awareness of early detection.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer long-term opportunities as healthcare systems improve access to breast imaging, expand cancer awareness initiatives, develop specialized oncology centers, and adopt advanced medical technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The report examines company portfolios, technological capabilities, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, geographic expansion, and research and development investments. Competitive strategies increasingly focus on highly accurate, minimally invasive systems that enhance tissue sampling, procedural precision, patient experience, and clinical workflow.

Key companies profiled include Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Devicor Medical Products, Inc., and Mammotome (Danaher Corporation).

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and emerging trends.

Identifies high-growth product, guidance technology, end-user, and regional segments.

Evaluates innovation and technology adoption across the breast biopsy devices ecosystem.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolio, strategy, regional presence, and competitive positioning.

Supports investment planning, market expansion, partnership evaluation, and product development. Delivers actionable intelligence for medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, diagnostic imaging centers, investors, and consultants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.3.2. Top-down Approach

2.4. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

3.2. Segmental Summary

3.3. Regional Summary

3.4. Competitive Snapshot

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Increasing Global Prevalence of Breast Cancer and the Expansion of Organized Screening Programs

4.2.1.2. Technological Shift toward Minimally Invasive Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB) for Higher Diagnostic Accuracy

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Significant Capital Investment for Advanced Image-Guided Biopsy Platforms

4.2.2.2. Supply Chain Disruptions and Shortages of Specialized Biopsy Needles and Markers

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Expanding Role of MRI-Guided Biopsy in High-Risk Surveillance and Dense Breast Tissue Analysis

4.2.3.2. Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Infrastructure Investment in High-Growth Emerging Markets

4.2.4. Trends

4.2.4.1. Migration of Diagnostic Biopsy Procedures to Specialized Outpatient Breast Health Centers

4.2.4.2. Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Assistance for Enhanced Needle Placement Precision

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Outlook and Reimbursement Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, by Product Type

5.1. Biopsy Needles

5.1.1. Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Needles

5.1.2. Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) Needles

5.1.3. Localization Needles/Wires

5.2. Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Systems

5.2.1. Console-Based VAB Systems

5.2.2. Handheld VAB Systems

5.2.3. Disposable VAB Probes

5.3. Biopsy Markers

5.3.1. Metallic Markers

5.3.2. Bioabsorbable Markers

5.3.3. Hydrogel Markers

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Biopsy Guidance Grids & Accessories

5.4.2. Specimen Collection Devices

5.4.3. Ancillary Biopsy Instruments

6. Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, by Guidance Technology

6.1. Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

6.2. Mammography/Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

6.3. MRI-Guided Biopsy

6.4. Others

7. Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, by End User

7.1. Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

7.2. Specialized Breast Centers & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

8. Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. U.K.

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. South Korea

8.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Argentina

8.4.3. Mexico

8.4.4. Rest of Latin America

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1. UAE

8.5.2. Saudi Arabia

8.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Share/Ranking Analysis, By Key Player (2025)

10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

10.1. Hologic, Inc.

10.2. Danaher Corporation (Mammotome)

10.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

10.4. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

10.5. Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

10.6. Cook Medical LLC

10.7. Stryker Corporation

10.8. Olympus Corporation

10.9. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

10.10. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

10.11. Siemens Healthineers AG

10.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.13. Scion Medical Technologies, LLC

10.14. Planmed Oy

10.15. Izi Medical Products

10.16. Tsunami Medical S.r.l.

10.17. Teleflex Incorporated (Z-Medica)

10.18. Ranfac Corp.

10.19. Medtronic plc

10.20. AngioDynamics, Inc.

11. Appendix

11.1. Disclaimer

12. Key Questions Answered

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