Kira AI Announces Launch Of Assistant Platform With Memory And Task Automation

Kira AI today unveiled Kira, the world's first Life Operating Software

- said Delcado Clarke, founder and CEO of Kira AINEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kira AI announced the launch of Kira, which the company describes as“Life Operating Software.” The platform combines persistent memory with tools for communication, scheduling, travel, finances, and business workflows. Its functions include recurring task automation and approval controls for actions involving spending or connected accounts.Kira's persistent memory feature is designed to retain information about contacts, goals, preferences, and commitments. The platform also includes contact management and a timeline of past interactions. Kira AI says memory and privacy controls allow account holders to manage retained information.Communications features include email triage, reply drafting, AI call answering, and connections to WhatsApp and Telegram. Task Runner handles 25 recurring jobs in the background, including bill negotiation, subscription cancellations, return tracking, and occasion planning, and reports progress.Other tools include a calendar with booking pages; travel planning with live flight and hotel search; meal planning with pantry and grocery lists; and shopping tools that search stores and track prices in real time. Financial features include a dashboard for accounts, budgets, bills, and subscriptions, along with Kira Pay for wallets, transfers, and payment links.Business features include AI meeting notes and follow-ups, workflows created from plain-language instructions, e-signature documents, CRM, lead generation and hireable AI teams. A daily briefing surfaces pending items, and a messaging feature can answer messages while someone is away.Kira is available at kiraai on Free, Individual, and Business plans. Kira Credits support generation features, including image and video creation.

Delcado Clarke Founder & CEO

Kira AI

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Kira AI Announces Launch of Assistant Platform With Memory and Task Automation News Provided By Aurelium Press October 14, 2026, 08:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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