TODAY: Christina Lambert To Host Resident Policy Roundtable Focused On Health, Seniors, And Public Safety

Community Input Meeting

Residents invited to join conversations on health and senior services, mental health, homelessness, community services and public safety

- Christina LambertWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Wednesday, October 14, former City Commissioner and West Palm Beach mayoral candidate Christina Lambert will host the second in a series of resident policy roundtables designed to give West Palm Beach residents a direct voice in shaping priorities and solutions for the city's future.The second in a series of four resident policy roundtables, tomorrow's event will bring residents, community leaders and local experts together for three conversations focused on: Health & Senior Services; Mental Health, Homelessness & Community Services; and Public Safety.The discussions will explore some of the most pressing challenges facing West Palm Beach residents, from ensuring seniors and families can access the services they need to addressing homelessness, strengthening community resources and keeping neighborhoods safe. The roundtables are part of Lambert's residents-first approach to developing a comprehensive policy agenda for West Palm Beach, with 14 policy areas covered throughout October.“This is about making sure residents are heard and that they have a real voice in the future of the city we all share,” said Christina Lambert.“Whether we're talking about public safety, caring for our seniors or making sure people have access to the services they need, these are issues that directly affect people's everyday lives. We need to bring residents and experts together, have meaningful conversations about what's working, what needs to improve, and build solutions that reflect the needs of our community.”Tomorrow's roundtable is open to the public, and residents are encouraged to participate in any or all of the discussions.EVENT DETAILS:HEALTH + PUBLIC SAFETY ROUNDTABLEDATE: Wednesday, October 14TIMES + TOPICS:5:00 PM - Health & Senior Services6:15 PM - Mental Health, Homelessness & Community Services7:30 PM - Public SafetyLOCATION: Embassy Suites, 1601 Belvedere Road, West Palm BeachHOW TO ATTEND:Residents can RSVP and learn more at ChristinaforMayor/Policy and submit questions to....MEDIA:Members of the media are invited to attend and cover any of the policy roundtables. For media inquiries or to arrange an interview with Christina Lambert, contact Claire VanSusteren,..., 352-281-9056.Additional resident policy roundtables will take place throughout the month.Details below:ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY + EDUCATION ROUNDTABLEDATE: Monday, October 19TIMES + TOPICS:5:00 PM - Education6:15 PM - Economic Development & Tourism7:30 PM - Small Business, Entrepreneurship & Job CreationLOCATION: Embassy Suites, 1601 Belvedere Road, West Palm BeachGROWTH + QUALITY OF LIFE ROUNDTABLEDATE: Saturday, October 24TIMES + TOPICS:9:00 AM - Environment, Resiliency & Water10:30 AM - Housing & Cost of Living1:00 PM - Growth, Infrastructure & Development2:30 PM - Mobility, Traffic & ParkingLOCATION: WPB Marriott, 1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm BeachChristina Lambert has spent years serving West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County through public service, education, nonprofit leadership and the private sector. She served eight years on the West Palm Beach City Commission, where her work included issues ranging from transportation and sustainability to education, economic development and government oversight. Lambert previously led Leadership Palm Beach County and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County and currently serves as Chief Administrative Officer at Gordon & Partners. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, Monte, and their daughter, Brianna.

Claire VanSusteren

Christina Lambert Campaign

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TODAY: Christina Lambert to Host Resident Policy Roundtable Focused on Health, Seniors, and Public Safety News Provided By Cornerstone Solutions October 14, 2026, 08:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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