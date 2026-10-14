Victor Arias For Congress To Appear At Naples Town Hall Oct. 15, 19 Days Before Election Day

Victor Arias, Democratic nominee for Florida's 19th Congressional District, highlights hurricane preparedness, senior health costs and healthcare access.

Attendees invited to bring questions; event falls on the first day of Medicare Open Enrollment as the Florida Panhandle recovers from Hurricane Isaias

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Victor Arias, the Democratic nominee for U.S. House in Florida's 19th Congressional District, is scheduled to join Democratic candidates for the Florida Senate and the Florida House at a town hall from 4 to 6 p.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 15, at Vineyards Community Center, 6231 Arbor Blvd. W., Naples, FL 34119.The Collier County Democrats are organizing the event. Their listing names Arias (U.S. Congress, District 19), David Silverberg (Florida Senate, District 28) and Dr. Arthur Boyer (Florida House, District 82) and invites attendees to bring questions, hear the candidates' priorities and join the conversation about the issues affecting the community.The town hall comes 19 days before the Nov. 3 general election, and mandatory early voting in Florida begins Oct. 24. It falls on the first day of Medicare Open Enrollment, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and less than a week after Hurricane Isaias struck the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 9 as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.The campaign says Southwest Florida's continuing recovery from Hurricane Ian and the Panhandle's recovery from Isaias underscore the need for continued attention to hurricane preparedness. Arias' published platform includes federal infrastructure and hurricane-preparedness resources for Southwest Florida and prioritizes federal investment in roads, bridges, flood protection and broadband, along with disaster-preparedness and recovery funding.On seniors' costs, the campaign's published Senior Health Costs position supports expanding Medicare drug-price negotiation and limiting out-of-pocket prescription costs. During Open Enrollment, beneficiaries can change Medicare coverage from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7; changes take effect Jan. 1, 2027, if the plan receives the request by Dec. 7. Beneficiaries should use Medicare or call 1-800-MEDICARE for official coverage and enrollment information.Residents should rely on the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Lee and Collier county emergency-management authorities for current forecasts and safety information.IF YOU GOWhat: Town Hall with Democratic CandidatesWhen: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, 4-6 p.m. EDTWhere: Vineyards Community Center, 6231 Arbor Blvd. W., Naples, FL 34119Organizer: Collier County DemocratsEvent listing and RSVP:Photos and interviews: Victor Arias for Congress Press OfficeAbout Victor AriasVictor Arias is the Democratic nominee for U.S. House in Florida's 19th Congressional District. Federal Election Commission records list Victor Arias for Congress, FEC ID C00934174, as his principal campaign committee. The Florida Bar's public directory lists Arias as a Florida attorney admitted on April 26, 1991. His campaign biography describes more than 27 years in Southwest Florida and a record of legal and community service.The campaign's published positions:Hurricane Preparedness:Senior Health Costs:Infrastructure & Growth:Members of the news media seeking an interview, photos or campaign materials may contact the Victor Arias for Congress Press Office using the contact information accompanying this release. Event logistics, RSVP and venue-accessibility questions should be directed to the organizer through the official event listing.Release source: Victor Arias for Congress. Distributed by Media Alert Press LLC.Paid for by Victor Arias for Congress. FEC ID C00934174.

Victor Arias for Congress Press Office

Victor Arias for Congress

+1 239-222-8856

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Victor Arias, Democratic nominee for Florida's 19th Congressional District

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Victor Arias for Congress to Appear at Naples Town Hall Oct. 15, 19 Days Before Election Day News Provided By Media Alert Press LLC October 14, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.