African Energy Chamber (AEC), S&P Global Energy Sign Five-Year Partnership For African Energy Week

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ) and S&P Global Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding renewing their official partnership for the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition for five years, through the 2031 edition, establishing a long-term relationship around the continent's energy investment platform.

The agreement was signed during the opening ceremony of AEW 2026 in Cape Town by Christian Nilsson, Chief Commercial Officer of S&P Global Energy, and NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. It formalizes a partnership between one of the world's leading market intelligence and research firms and Africa's biggest energy conference, laying the foundation for long-term engagement and collaboration. The partnership is also set to produce a new State of Energy in Africa report, with findings to be shared at the conclusion of AEW 2026.

S&P Global Energy provides market intelligence, data and analysis across energy and commodities. Its work supports commercial decisions on supply, demand, pricing and investment, which are areas relevant to African companies seeking capital and international investors assessing opportunities across the continent.

The partnership comes as African energy markets seek investment across upstream development, gas infrastructure, electricity generation, refining and industrial processing. Access to market information helps investors assess project economics, compare opportunities and understand the conditions influencing long-term returns.

“Africa competes for capital against every other region in the world, and the countries that win will be the ones that can show investors the numbers,” said Ayuk.“S&P Global Energy brings analytical rigor to AEW. Locking in this partnership through 2031 means the governments and companies that come to Cape Town will keep getting world-class data insights alongside the deals being signed on our stages.”

Considered Africa's premier energy marketplace, AEW brings project owners and prospective partners together through investment forums, country spotlights, technical discussions, an exhibition and commercial meetings. The event program spans oil and gas, power, energy finance and emerging technologies, connecting policy discussions with the requirements of companies developing and funding projects.

The five-year agreement establishes a sustained relationship between the AEC and S&P Global Energy as AEW continues to connect African energy opportunities with global capital and expertise.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.