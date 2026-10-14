Maha Govt Announces Drought Relief Package Rs 5,000 Aid To Each Farmer Ahead Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Maharashtra cabinet has announced a drought relief package, and Rs 5,000 per farmer as advance aid ahead of Diwali, in a move to mitigate severe agricultural distress across the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a high-level Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, announcing a series of crucial relief measures, including an advance financial aid of Rs 5,000 to affected farmers before Diwali.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and key members of the state council of ministers to assess the escalating drought situation across multiple regions.

The government added 40 more talukas to the drought list, taking the total count to 305 affected talukas across Maharashtra.

CM Fadnavis told reporters that each affected farmer will receive Rs 5,000 directly into their bank accounts as advance aid before Diwali. The government has finalised a list of 3.5 lakh farmers for the loan waiver scheme, with processing underway.

Groundwater levels in Marathwada have plummeted by over three meters. Adequate water tankers will be deployed, equipped with GPS tracking to prevent mismanagement. Over 16,000 illegal water connections have already been disconnected, he said.

Unconditional waiver on educational fees and strict instructions have been issued to banks and microfinance institutions against forcefully collecting loan repayments or electricity bills, said CM Fadnavis.

The government will directly purchase fodder and encourage fodder-crop cultivation among farmers to maintain livestock, he added.

CM Fadnavis highlighted that historically, drought declarations and subsequent relief measures were pushed to November and December. However, recognising the severity of the current crisis, the state government accelerated administrative protocols to issue notifications in October itself.

"We are well aware that this Diwali brings severe hardship for our farmers. Central government relief protocols involve procedures and timelines that cannot be finalised before Diwali. Understanding this urgency, the state cabinet decided to step in immediately and will be using state resources. The Rs 5,000 advance transfer will ensure our farmers have immediate liquidity in hand during the festive season," stated CM Fadnavis.

The state administration has reaffirmed that reserving water for drinking purposes remains the top priority. In addition to the direct transfers, farmers across the 305 declared drought-hit talukas will continue to receive benefits under 12 comprehensive government relief schemes, he noted.