14Th Global Sustainability & CSR Forum Drives Global Dialogue On Turning Sustainability Commitments Into Lasting Impact

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The 14cycle of the Global Sustainability & CSR Forum, jointly brought to the global stage by the Arabia CSR Network (ACSRN) and Dubai World Trade Centre Sustainability Dialogues, concluded its two-day gathering in Dubai on 13October 2026. Held under the themethe Forum brought together policymakers, business leaders, sustainability experts, investors, academics, civil society representatives and young changemakers to examine how sustainability commitments can be translated into implementation, accountability and measurable impact. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 12–13October, the Forum placed a strong emphasis on moving beyond declarations and ambition towards practical solutions, credible strategies and partnerships capable of delivering lasting environmental, economic and social value. The programme convened an influential line-up of global and regional voices.

The programme commenced with a, followed by an. The opening addresses highlighted the importance of collaboration and collective action in advancing sustainability and provided the context for the Forum's focus on translating commitments into meaningful and measurable impact. It also highlighted evolution of the Global Sustainability & CSR Forum over the years and its continued role in bringing together diverse stakeholders to advance sustainability dialogue and action.

The opening session was followed by keynote addresses from. Their addresses offered perspectives on the evolving sustainability landscape, the need to accelerate action and the importance of moving from global commitments and ambition towards tangible, measurable and lasting outcomes.

Three plenary sessions on Day 1 included:

which explored how climate finance can move from commitments to credible, investable projects that deliver measurable impact. The session examined innovative financial instruments and blended financing models to mobilise capital, with particular attention to adaptation finance and the need to channel investment towards projects with clear environmental and social outcomes. Speakers also highlighted the importance of supportive policy and regulatory frameworks, robust impact verification and greater transparency to strengthen investor confidence and ensure that climate finance delivers meaningful, accountable results.

explored the transformation of urban and transport systems through integrated public transport programmes and multimodal transit systems, while also examining the sustainability challenges and opportunities across maritime transport. The session highlighted the importance of assessing life-cycle impacts, including through the use of recycled materials, and drew on insights from both research and real-world infrastructure projects.

examined practical approaches to reducing carbon emissions across sectors, bringing together case studies, policy perspectives and real-world solutions. The session highlighted initiatives in energy-from-waste, efficient structural design and sustainable infrastructure, alongside emerging projects such as energy-efficient data centres. Discussions also explored the role of policy, innovation and technology in accelerating regional decarbonisation and translating net-zero ambitions into measurable reductions in emissions.

The first day of the Forum concluded with an impactfulsession,which brought together four diverse organisations to showcase practical approaches to embedding sustainability into day-to-day operations and decision-making. The session presented examples spanning, including the use of real-time data to monitor performance and improve resource efficiency;, demonstrating how recycling, procurement and everyday operational decisions can contribute to resource conservation and circularity;, highlighting approaches to reducing waste and improving material recovery across the built environment; and, showcasing practical interventions across food operations and the value chain.

The second day of the Forum opened with two keynote addresses, by

The keynote addresses offered diverse perspectives on the economic and social dimensions of the sustainability transition, the role of responsible business and corporate social responsibility in creating societal value, and the importance of strengthening private-sector partnerships. They also highlighted the need for robust physical and institutional infrastructure to support resilient sustainability ecosystems and accelerate meaningful progress towards sustainable development.

The second day's plenary sessions spotlighted:

which examined the role of healthcare in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), bringing together practical experiences, national perspectives and policy considerations. The session explored the work being undertaken to embed sustainability into healthcare systems, the operational and institutional challenges encountered, and the approaches used to overcome these barriers and support more sustainable decision-making. Discussions also considered emerging and future risks facing the sector and the need for healthcare institutions and policymakers to anticipate these challenges, strengthen resilience and develop forward-looking strategies.

explored how coastal development can generate economic and social value while protecting marine ecosystems and biodiversity. Discussions examined sustainable livelihoods across fisheries, tourism and maritime activities, the principles guiding responsible coastal development, and how future infrastructure can move beyond waterfront destinations to strengthen the wider blue economy and build resilience to climate risks.

explored how digital technologies are reshaping sustainability, with AI positioned as more than an enabler of transformation. Discussions highlighted the role of data in informed decision-making, digitalisation in improving operational performance, and advanced technologies in risk analysis and connected infrastructure. Speakers examined how these capabilities can support more efficient, resilient and responsive systems while translating digital innovation into tangible sustainability outcomes.

Day 2 also witnessed an insightful fireside chat with, which explored her personal journey from agricultural science to global leadership, alongside reflections on

The Forum concluded with an engagingon, featuring students from. The debate brought forward diverse perspectives on the future of sustainable packaging, examining the role of improved recycling systems alongside the need for innovation in materials and design. The winning team was determined through an, withreceiving the highest level of audience support.

Reflecting on the success of the Forum,“The 14cycle of the Global Sustainability & CSR Forum has reinforced a simple but important message: the time for sustainability promises to remain promises has passed. Real progress requires turning ambition into decisions, investment into solutions and commitments into measurable impact.

The challenges before us are interconnected, and so must be our response. Governments, businesses & industries, academia, civil society and communities each have a role to play in shaping this transition. When knowledge, innovation and collective responsibility come together, we can move from isolated efforts to lasting systemic change and create a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.”

Ms. Sara Shaw Chief Executive Officer, MAJRA – The National CSR Fund stated“The Global Sustainability and CSR Forum provide an important platform for turning sustainability commitments into meaningful action. At MAJRA, we believe collaboration across business, government, and civil society is essential to creating measurable impact and building a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.”

Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of Tristar Group lauded the Forum as a catalyst for action, and urged attending business leaders, policymakers and entrepreneurs to move beyond compliance, create fair opportunities and support responsible investment.“We have the individual and collective responsibility to ask – and to address – difficult questions concerning people, capital, operations, technology and supply chains,” he said.

Mr. Walid Fakih, Chief Executive Officer, McDonald's UAE added“At McDonald's UAE, we believe meaningful progress comes from turning sustainability commitments into tangible actions that create lasting value for our communities. The Global Sustainability & CSR Forum is an important platform for businesses to exchange ideas, strengthen collaboration, and, most importantly, turn shared ambitions into measurable impact”

The 14cycle of the Forum was made possible through the valued partnership and support ofwhich provided the venue for the gathering, and also through its commitment to sustainability and continued investment in meaningful industry dialogue, helped bring the Global Sustainability & CSR Forum together with theon a shared platform.

The Forum was supported by its; andwhich certified the Forum as a carbon-neutral event.

The programme also received support from several of its committedandwhose contributions supported the delivery and wider reach of the Forum.

The Arabia CSR Network is a professional multi stakeholder organisation established in the UAE in 2004. It is devoted to advancing the principles and practices of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in the Arab Region. It facilitates networking, training, learning and sharing experiences and knowledge in matters of CSR and Sustainability. The Arabia CSR Network was the 1GRI certified training partner for the Arabic speaking Middle East countries and had a partnership that lasted one decade and concluded in January 2022.

The Arabia CSR Network promotes, encourages and recognises responsible business practices through a bunch of services and offerings, including trainings & workshops, research and best practice Publication, advisory services, 3party assurance and a Pan-Arab acclaimed award programme known as the Arabia CSR and Sustainability Awards. One of its most prominent areas of focus is an intellectual annual platform to discuss the latest in the sphere of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability known as the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Forum.