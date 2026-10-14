Betterhomes Posts Dubai's Highest Leasing Commission In September As Rental Demand Rebounds From Q2 Disruption

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Record month for the brokerage's leasing team as tenant enquiries reach their highest level on record Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, October 2026: betterhomes recorded the highest leasing commission of any brokerage in Dubai in September 2026. The leasing team closed more than AED 5.76 million in commission, the team's biggest month on record this year. It came just one quarter after activity across the market was disrupted.

The result was driven by a sharp recovery in tenant demand. Rental enquiries to betterhomes rose 45% in Q3 2026 compared with Q2, and 15% year-on-year. September was the busiest month on record for enquiries, up 31% on September 2025.

Demand turned into deals. betterhomes leased 46.7% of the rental listings it published in September within the month, its strongest leasing rate of any month since May.

Richard Waind, CEO of betterhomes, said:“Leasing is the clearest measure of how Dubai is growing, because every lease is someone choosing to live here. After a quieter second quarter, September brought more people looking for homes than we have ever seen. That points to a market built on real demand, and our leasing team was ready for it.”

What it means for investors:

For buy-to-let investors and landlords, rising tenant demand points to dependable rental income. With more tenants actively searching, well-priced homes are spending less time vacant.

“For landlords, consistent tenant demand is what protects returns,” Waind added.“When enquiries are rising and good homes are leasing within the month, vacancy periods shorten and income becomes more predictable. That is what investors look for in Dubai.”

About betterhomes:betterhomes is Dubai's longest-standing independent real estate brokerage, part of Cencorp, a group spanning sixteen companies across residential, commercial and professional real estate services. Since 1986, betterhomes has supported buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants across Dubai with data-led market insight and end-to-end property services.