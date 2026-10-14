Sharjah Digital Department And Amazon Web Services Sign Mou To Strengthen Digital Capabilities And Government Innovation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sharjah, Oct 2026: Sharjah Digital Department SDD signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to strengthen cooperation in digital capability building and the exchange of knowledge and technical expertise. The MoU supports Sharjah's digital transformation journey and the continued development of the Emirate's government digital services and capabilities. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of SDD's participation in AWS Summit 2026, by His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of SDD and Chris Erasmus, General Manager, United Arab Emirates & Rest of MENA, Amazon Web Services (AWS). H.E. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi emphasised that the MoU reflects SDD's approach to building effective collaborations with global technology companies and drawing on their expertise and knowledge, noting that it will help government entities to keep pace with rapid technological developments. Director General of SDD said:“We believe that capability building and knowledge exchange are fundamental to achieving sustainable digital transformation. Through our cooperation with Amazon Web Services (AWS), we seek to make the most of global technical expertise. We aim to develop the skills and strengthen the ability of our teams to use advanced technologies effectively. This cooperation also allows us to explore the potential of technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing as key enablers that contribute to improving services, enhancing the efficiency of government operations and delivering tangible impact for the community.” Chris Erasmus, Managing Director, UAE and MENA Growth Markets said:“At Amazon Web Services, we are committed to supporting the digital ambitions of governments across the region. This collaboration with Sharjah Digital Department reflects our shared belief that investing in people and building local expertise in cloud computing are essential to driving meaningful digital transformation. We look forward to working closely with Sharjah Digital Department to empower government teams with the skills and tools they need to deliver innovative, efficient services for the people of Sharjah.” In the area of capability building, the two sides will cooperate on specialised training programmes and initiatives to develop the skills of government professionals in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and related technologies. These aim to strengthen readiness to keep pace with future digital requirements and developments. The cooperation will also include the exchange of expertise and best practices in technology policies, data classification and data privacy. The signatories will also explore frameworks that enable government entities to benefit from technology solutions in line with their needs and applicable policies and requirements. The MoU aligns with SDD's efforts to support the objectives of the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028, through expanding cooperation with global technology companies and leveraging specialised expertise. It will further build government capabilities and reinforce digital readiness. These efforts contribute to building an integrated, agile and sustainable digital government environment that is human-centred and aligned with Sharjah's aspirations for the future. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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