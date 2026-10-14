Quantum Risk In Banking: Five Priorities For Readiness
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) By Alain Sanchez, EMEA CISO, Fortinet Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Recent conversations with financial-services CISOs across Middle East, African and Europe have reinforced one point: banking relies on cryptography. It authenticates customers and devices, protects payments and sessions, and proves, through certificates, that an application is legitimate. Quantum computing threatens each of these building blocks. That makes quantum readiness a resilience issue banks need to address now. Encrypted banking traffic can be stolen now and read later. Nation states and criminal groups can collect this traffic and store it until a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) is able to break RSA and ECC, the public-key algorithms that banking services depend on. The strategy is called harvest now, decrypt later (HNDL). At CISO 500 in Riyadh, one message was clear: the window for preparation may be considerably shorter than the migration itself. For banks, that is the important point. A cryptographic migration of this scale takes years. Why Now? A few specifics make banks particularly exposed. Their data must remain confidential for decades, and their architecture is complex, resulting from generations of network enhancements. As a result, any change to the cryptography of live banking and payment services is slow and carries operational risk. A cryptographic migration of this scale takes years. A banking service is a constant exchange between applications, infrastructure, and third parties. Each exchange travels encrypted across WAN and VPN links, SD-WAN, cloud connections, APIs, and east-west traffic inside the data center. Data in motion is therefore one of the highest priority areas of exposure. Quantum readiness cannot run as an isolated project. It must follow a regulatory framework that is taking shape quickly, and it must be built into the programs European banks already prioritize: risk governance, AI transformation, payments modernization, and operational resilience. Research cited in the Fortinet European Banking Cybersecurity Report 2026 found that 61% of banks have no post-quantum cryptography (PQC) roadmap. The Migration Journey: For a tier one bank, post-quantum migration touches the entire infrastructure, from core systems to the third-party supply chain. “I simply cannot afford a migration that interrupts critical services,” a CISO told me last month. What this CISO is asking for is crypto-agility, the ability to replace cryptographic algorithms without disrupting live systems. Crypto-agility also removes the need to predict when a CRQC will arrive, since the bank can adapt as standards and regulatory deadlines evolve. In practice, this means a controlled migration based on hybrid cryptography, where classical and post-quantum algorithms run in parallel. NIST has standardized its first post-quantum algorithms, giving financial institutions a clearer basis on which to plan their transition. Five Steps:
-
Identify Critical Data and Its Flows
-
Build Crypto-Agility
-
Preserve Trust
-
Extend Readiness
-
Make It a Board Priority
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment