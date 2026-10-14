YAS MARINA CIRCUIT ANNOUNCES AZM GT, A NEW GT RACING CHAMPIONSHIP SET TO DEBUT AT THE 2026 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The new Yas Marina Circuit-owned championship will make its debut with a special Trophy Round during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026, ahead of a three-round season in 2027. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Yas Marina Circuit has announced the launch of AZM GT, a new GT racing championship aimed at providing a competitive platform for professional and amateur GT racing teams and drivers in the UAE, while supporting the continued development and resilience of the country's motorsport landscape.

The championship will make its debut with a special, non-championship Trophy Round during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026, taking place from 4–6 December, before launching its three-round championship season in January 2027.

Developed and promoted by Yas Marina Circuit, AZM GT represents a significant step in the circuit's commitment to developing motorsport in the UAE, creating new racing opportunities and establishing a sustainable platform for GT competition in the region at a time when continuity of competitive racing remains increasingly important.

The 2027 AZM GT Championship will feature three rounds, with the season opening at Yas Marina Circuit, moving to Dubai Autodrome for Round 2, and returning to Yas Marina Circuit for the championship finale in February.

Open to GT3, GT Cup and GT4 machinery, the championship will welcome teams and drivers from the UAE, the wider region and international racing communities. Each championship round will feature an extensive track programme, including three 60-minute free practice sessions, two 15-minute qualifying sessions and two 55-minute races, providing competitors with substantial track time and competitive racing opportunities. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="331" height="207" data-bit="iit" />

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said:“AZM GT represents an important step forward in our ambition to strengthen the UAE's motorsport ecosystem and create more opportunities for competitive racing in the region.

“As the home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit is committed to contributing to the long-term developmentof motorsport beyond Formula 1. Through AZM GT, we are establishing a championship that brings together teams, drivers and racing communities, while providing a platform for the continued growth of GT racing in the UAE.

“Launching the championship during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend is a fantastic opportunity to introduce AZM GT to the motorsport community, ahead of what we believe will be an exciting championship season in 2027.”

With a focus on competitive racing, accessible participation and long-term development, AZM GT aims to establish itself as a fixture on the winter motorsport calendar, attracting both established competitors and new entrants to the GT racing scene.

Teams and drivers interested in participating in the AZM GT Trophy Round and the 2027 Championship are invited to register their interest by contacting....

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and operated by Ethara, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body's highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit's long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.