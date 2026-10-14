Colombia’s New President Signs Decree to Crush Protest Blockades
(MENAFN) President Abelardo de la Espriella signed a sweeping security decree on the eve of nationwide demonstrations in Colombia, giving authorities power to dismantle street barricades, prohibit road closures and quell unrest.
“In Colombia, the right to protest is respected, but there is no right to destroy, to block roads, to attack security forces, to commit assault, or, of course, to sow chaos,” Espriella said in a video address. He said the measure gives the government “the teeth it needs” to defend citizens and “combat vandalism and urban terrorism disguised as protest.”
The order follows mobilization calls from major labor unions, among them the teachers’ federation Fecode and the Central Union of Workers, as well as left-wing groups planning rallies in Bogota, Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla.
Former President Gustavo Petro said he will join demonstrators marching from Parque Nacional to Plaza de Bolivar in the capital. Protesters are pressing demands on education, healthcare, labor protections and the cost of living.
Espriella said authorities will set up unified command posts to coordinate police, military and municipal leaders. Security forces will document disruptive acts, he pledged, while ensuring demonstrators do not halt cargo transport or obstruct emergency vehicles.
“In Colombia, the right to protest is respected, but there is no right to destroy, to block roads, to attack security forces, to commit assault, or, of course, to sow chaos,” Espriella said in a video address. He said the measure gives the government “the teeth it needs” to defend citizens and “combat vandalism and urban terrorism disguised as protest.”
The order follows mobilization calls from major labor unions, among them the teachers’ federation Fecode and the Central Union of Workers, as well as left-wing groups planning rallies in Bogota, Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla.
Former President Gustavo Petro said he will join demonstrators marching from Parque Nacional to Plaza de Bolivar in the capital. Protesters are pressing demands on education, healthcare, labor protections and the cost of living.
Espriella said authorities will set up unified command posts to coordinate police, military and municipal leaders. Security forces will document disruptive acts, he pledged, while ensuring demonstrators do not halt cargo transport or obstruct emergency vehicles.
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