Soft And Spongy Dhokla Recipe: How To Make It In A Pressure Cooker?

You do not need a special steamer to make soft, mildly tangy Gujarati dhokla at home. By using a regular pressure cooker and basic pantry ingredients like besan, you can easily prepare this popular snack.

Dhokla is a popular Gujarati snack loved for its soft texture, mildly tangy flavour and delicious tempering. Usually prepared with gram flour (besan), this steamed snack is perfect for breakfast, evening tea or a light meal. The best part is that you do not need a special dhokla maker or an electric steamer to prepare it. A regular pressure cooker can help you make soft and spongy dhokla right in your kitchen.

With a few simple ingredients and the right steaming technique, you can prepare homemade dhokla that is fluffy, flavourful and easy to serve with green chutney.

For the dhokla batter:



1 cup besan (gram flour)

1⁄2 cup water, or as required

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1⁄2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon Eno fruit salt 1 tablespoon water to activate Eno, if needed

For the tempering:



1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1–2 green chillies, slit lengthwise

8–10 curry leaves

1⁄4 teaspoon sesame seeds (optional)

2–3 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon sugar 1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

Step 1: Prepare the Batter

Take besan in a mixing bowl and add turmeric powder, salt and sugar. Gradually pour in the water while whisking continuously to prevent lumps. Add lemon juice and oil, then mix until you get a smooth, thick but pourable batter.

Let the batter rest for around 10 minutes. This allows the besan to hydrate and helps create a smoother consistency.

Step 2: Prepare the Pressure Cooker

Pour approximately 11⁄2–2 cups of water into the pressure cooker, depending on its size. Place a small metal stand or trivet inside and bring the water to a gentle boil.

Grease a stainless-steel dhokla plate or a heatproof cake tin with a little oil. Make sure the container fits comfortably inside the cooker.

Just before steaming, add Eno fruit salt to the batter. Sprinkle a little water over it if required and mix gently in one direction until the batter becomes light and airy.

Do not overmix or leave the batter standing for too long after adding Eno, as this can reduce its rising power.

Step 4: Steam the Dhokla

Immediately pour the batter into the greased container and place it on the stand inside the cooker.

Important: Remove the pressure cooker's whistle and do not lock the lid. Steam the dhokla with the lid on, allowing the steam to escape safely through the vent.

Cook over medium heat for approximately 15–20 minutes. Insert a toothpick into the centre; if it comes out clean, the dhokla is ready. If the batter is still wet, steam for a few more minutes.

Step 5: Let It Cool and Cut

Turn off the heat and carefully remove the container using suitable kitchen tongs or heatproof gloves. Allow the dhokla to cool for around 5–10 minutes before cutting it into square or diamond-shaped pieces.

Letting it rest briefly helps the pieces hold their shape.

Heat oil in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add green chillies, curry leaves and sesame seeds, if using.

Pour in the water and add sugar. Stir until the sugar dissolves, then switch off the heat. Carefully drizzle the tempering over the dhokla so that the liquid spreads across the pieces and keeps them moist. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

Tips to Make Soft and Spongy Dhokla



Use fresh Eno: Fresh fruit salt helps the batter rise and gives dhokla its characteristic spongy texture.

Avoid a thick batter: Add water gradually until the batter is smooth and pourable.

Steam immediately: Once Eno is mixed in, transfer the batter to the container and start steaming without delay.

Do not use the pressure regulator: Steam with the whistle removed and the lid unsealed, following the cooker's instructions for safe steaming.

Avoid opening the lid repeatedly: Let the dhokla cook undisturbed for the first 15 minutes.

Do not overcook: Excessive steaming can make the dhokla dry or rubbery. Add tempering while warm: The seasoned water helps the dhokla absorb flavour and remain moist.

Freshly steamed dhokla tastes delicious with coriander-mint chutney, sweet tamarind chutney or a cup of masala chai. You can also serve it as part of a Gujarati-style snack platter with green chillies and a little sev.

For extra flavour, sprinkle freshly grated coconut over the dhokla before serving.

Making dhokla in a pressure cooker is a simple way to enjoy this classic Gujarati snack at home without investing in special equipment. With besan, a few pantry staples and the right steaming method, you can prepare soft, spongy and flavourful dhokla in around 30–40 minutes, including preparation time. Serve it fresh with chutney for a satisfying breakfast or an easy evening snack.