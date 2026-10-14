Want Soft And Spongy Dosas, Idlis? Try This Easy Sour Batter Hack

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Did your dosa batter turn too sour? You do not need to throw it away. You can easily fix over-fermented batter using basic kitchen ingredients. Try these simple tricks to make hotel-style crispy and soft dosas right at home.

3 amazing kitchen hacksDosa batter often turns sour during summer or when you store it for too many days. You do not have to waste this over-fermented batter. You can easily balance the sourness and make tasty dosas using three simple kitchen hacks.

Trick 1: Add boiled and cooled milk (for small quantity)You can use boiled and cooled milk if you have a small quantity of batter. Take about 250 grams of sour batter and add one-fourth glass of cooled milk directly to it. Add salt to taste, mix the batter well, and make dosas immediately. The milk cuts down the sourness instantly.

Trick 2: Mix smooth flattened rice paste (for half kg batter)You can use flattened rice if you have around 500 grams of sour batter. Wash 200 grams of flattened rice and soak it in water for some time. Grind this soaked flattened rice with a little salt into a smooth paste. Mix this paste into your sour batter, wait for five minutes, and make your dosas. Your dosas will turn out soft and tasty without any sour smell.

Trick 3: Blend soaked semolina and sugar (if no flattened rice)You can use semolina instead of flattened rice for half a kilo of batter. Soak 200 grams of semolina in water for a while.

Put the soaked semolina, a little salt, and half a spoon of sugar into a mixer jar and grind it into a smooth paste. Mix this semolina paste into the sour batter and prepare your dosas. The sugar and semolina remove the sourness and give your dosas a crispy, hotel-style red colour!