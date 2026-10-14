Why Do Cricketers Wear White In Test Matches? History, Reasons Explained

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Test cricket players always wear white uniforms on the field. Deep historical, scientific, and practical reasons drive this strict dress code. The sport still follows this old Victorian tradition today. Here is the complete story behind it.

You must have noticed test cricket teams always wearing white uniforms. Players wear colourful jerseys in ODI and T20 matches, but they stick to white for test matches. Historical, weather, and traditional reasons explain this interesting choice.

Test cricket is a long game that lasts for five days. Players stood in the hot sun for days when the sport first started in England. Science says white colour reflects sunlight instead of absorbing it. This simple logic prevents extreme sweating and keeps the players cool.

Test cricket started during the Victorian era in the 19th century. People considered white colour a symbol of wealth and dignity back then. The gentleman's game adopted this colour because it gives a cool and pleasant feel. The sport proudly maintains this tradition since the first official test match in 1877.

Test matches traditionally use a red cricket ball. White clothes help the batsman, wicketkeeper, and fielders spot the red ball clearly on the pitch. This clear contrast makes catching and fielding much easier for the players.

The white uniform rule is not just an old tradition. It protects player health, suits the weather, and maintains the overall quality of the game. Test cricket proudly continues this classic dress code even today.