MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Airwheel to Showcase Ai Wheel 20inch Carry-On Hand Scooter Robot Cabin Luxury Suitcase at the 140th Canton Fair

Guangzhou, Oct 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Airwheel, a smart mobility brand specializing in intelligent rideable luggage and personal mobility solutions, will showcase the SE3SXD Ai Luxury Suitcase and a range of smart electric cabin suitcases at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair). Across the exhibition, Airwheel will present its latest product innovations, engineering capabilities and expanding portfolio to international distributors, retailers and business partners seeking differentiated solutions for the evolving travel market.

As travel increasingly intersects with connected technology and personal mobility, Airwheel is exploring a new role for luggage: moving beyond storage to become an active part of the travel experience. Through electric riding systems, intelligent controls and user-oriented industrial design, the company aims to make everyday journeys more convenient while creating new possibilities for the traditional luggage category.

SE3SXD: A New Approach to the Smart Cabin Luxury Suitcase

At the center of Airwheel's exhibition lineup is the SE3SXD AI Smart Electric Suitcase, a flagship model that combines luggage storage, electric riding and connected features in a single product.

Designed around the idea of making technology more intuitive, the SE3SXD features a one-touch dual-drive automatic telescopic mechanism. Its powered front-wheel structure and linked smart handle are designed to extend and lock into riding position through a coordinated operation, reducing the need for multiple manual adjustments when switching from luggage mode to riding mode.

The SE3SXD integrates electric mobility with smart connectivity. Through its dedicated app, users can access riding-related information and control functions, while Apple Find My support provides an additional way to locate the suitcase using compatible Apple devices. A USB output offers added convenience for charging compatible personal electronics.

The model reaches a maximum riding speed of 9.9 km/h, supports a maximum load of 95 kg and provides approximately 20 liters of storage capacity. It uses a removable 73.26Wh lithium battery, and its compact format is designed with modern carry-on travel in mind.

Rather than adding technology for its own sake, Airwheel's approach focuses on integrating mechanical engineering, intelligent interaction and practical travel functions into one cohesive product experience.

A Broader Portfolio for Different Travel Needs

The SE3SXD is part of a wider Airwheel smart rideable luggage portfolio developed for different users, travel scenarios and retail segments.







The SE3SX offers a premium smart electric cabin suitcase experience, combining electric riding, app connectivity and Apple Find My support in a compact format. The SE3SL+ Boarding Suitcase emphasizes lightweight construction and everyday travel convenience, while the established SE3S and SE3SL Scooter suitcase models bring electric riding functionality to the familiar suitcase form.

For travelers seeking a more compact option, the SE3MiniT Hand Suitcase offers a smaller rideable luggage format. The SE3T provides a larger-capacity solution for family and extended travel scenarios, while the SQ3 and SQ3S Kids suitcase series bring rideable luggage concepts to family-oriented and younger-user applications.

Together, these products reflect Airwheel's strategy of developing a portfolio rather than relying on a single flagship model. For international buyers, the range creates opportunities to evaluate different product configurations and identify solutions that match local consumer preferences, retail positioning and distribution strategies.







Engineering Innovation Backed by Global Intellectual Property

Airwheel's product development is supported by continued investment in research and development. The company reports more than 600 patents globally, covering areas including electric drive systems, motion control, intelligent sensing, structural engineering and human-machine interaction.

These technologies support the development of integrated smart mobility products in which mechanical structures, electronic controls and user interfaces work together. In rideable luggage, this requires more than adding a motor to a suitcase: it involves coordinating the riding mechanism, handling characteristics, control systems and conventional luggage functions within a compact product.

Airwheel's broader intellectual property strategy also includes trademarks registered in more than 168 countries and regions, supporting its international brand development and market presence.

For Airwheel, intellectual property represents both an engineering foundation and a long-term commitment to product differentiation in an increasingly competitive global market.

International Design Recognition and Premium Market Development

Design is another important part of Airwheel's product strategy. The company's smart rideable luggage portfolio has received more than 100 international design awards, according to Airwheel, with recognition spanning design programs and markets in the United States, Europe, Japan, Italy, Germany and France.

Among the recognized programs are the German iF Design Award, the U.S. International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), the MUSE Design Awards, the Berlin Design Awards, the European Product Design Awards and other international design competitions. Different products have received different honors over time, reflecting the portfolio's continued development across form, functionality and user experience.

For Airwheel, design is not limited to exterior appearance. It also involves the relationship between the suitcase's structure, riding mechanism, portability, controls and the way users interact with the product during a journey.

The company is also expanding its presence in premium retail environments and established retail channels. Its products have entered selected high-end shopping malls and retail networks, while models including the SE3SL+ and SE3ST have gained placement in Sam's Club in China. These channel developments provide additional opportunities for consumers to experience smart rideable luggage in physical retail settings and for the brand to broaden its reach beyond online sales.

Airwheel's strategy combines product innovation, international design recognition and retail development to build a more differentiated position in the smart travel market.

Meet Airwheel at the 140th Canton Fair

The 140th Canton Fair provides an opportunity for Airwheel to connect directly with international importers, distributors, luggage retailers, travel-related businesses and potential regional partners.

Visitors will be able to explore Airwheel's smart electric luggage portfolio, learn about product functions and configurations, and discuss distribution opportunities and potential cooperation with the company.

Exhibition information

Event: 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair)

Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Phase 1: October 15–19, 2026 - Booth information subject to final confirmation

Phase 2: October 23–27, 2026 - Booth 20.2F19–20

Phase 3: October 31–November 4, 2026 - Booths 20.2J37–38, 20.2K11–12 and 18.1K04

International buyers and prospective partners are warmly invited to visit Airwheel during the exhibition to discover its latest smart suitcase innovations, experience the product range and explore opportunities for cooperation in their respective markets.

About Airwheel

Airwheel is a smart mobility brand focused on intelligent rideable luggage and personal mobility products. Combining electric drive technology, intelligent controls and industrial design, the company develops products intended to make everyday mobility more convenient and travel more flexible.

With more than 600 global patents and over 100 international design awards across its smart rideable luggage portfolio, Airwheel continues to develop products for international markets under its brand philosophy, “Free Intelligent Life.”

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