Trump Touts Massive Greenland Oil Push as Energy Prices Stay High
(MENAFN) Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a large-scale push to explore Greenland’s oil, gas and mineral wealth is about to get under way, pitching the Arctic territory as a rich and readily accessible energy source while global fuel costs stay stubbornly high.
The US president announced the plan on his social media platform Truth Social, writing: “Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!” The post landed more than seven months into the war in Iran, with energy prices still elevated.
Trump said some experts believe Greenland sits on a portion of the world’s largest oil reserves that are easy to reach. He gave no figures behind that assessment and no specifics on when or where exploration would begin.
The president also cast the island as a linchpin of Western security, arguing it would be central to protecting both the United States and Europe from future attacks. “Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived,” he said.
He added: “It gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World!”
The statements come after a September deal among Washington, Denmark and Greenland to enlarge the US military footprint on the world’s biggest island, including new bases and expanded missile defense capabilities.
Despite Trump’s description of “our new” Greenland, the island remains a self-governing territory of Denmark. The September agreement formally recognizes Danish sovereignty and the right of Greenlanders to determine their own future.
Any drilling push would also face a regulatory hurdle. Greenland stopped granting new oil and gas exploration licenses in 2021, citing environmental and climate concerns, though licenses issued earlier remain valid.
The US president announced the plan on his social media platform Truth Social, writing: “Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!” The post landed more than seven months into the war in Iran, with energy prices still elevated.
Trump said some experts believe Greenland sits on a portion of the world’s largest oil reserves that are easy to reach. He gave no figures behind that assessment and no specifics on when or where exploration would begin.
The president also cast the island as a linchpin of Western security, arguing it would be central to protecting both the United States and Europe from future attacks. “Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived,” he said.
He added: “It gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World!”
The statements come after a September deal among Washington, Denmark and Greenland to enlarge the US military footprint on the world’s biggest island, including new bases and expanded missile defense capabilities.
Despite Trump’s description of “our new” Greenland, the island remains a self-governing territory of Denmark. The September agreement formally recognizes Danish sovereignty and the right of Greenlanders to determine their own future.
Any drilling push would also face a regulatory hurdle. Greenland stopped granting new oil and gas exploration licenses in 2021, citing environmental and climate concerns, though licenses issued earlier remain valid.
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