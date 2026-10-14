Archer And Bethell In England Squad For Australia ODI Series

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fast bowler Jofra Archer was included Tuesday in England's squad for the one-day international leg of their white-ball tour of Australia next month, with batsman Jacob Bethell returning from injury.

Archer, 31, was rested from the upcoming ODI tri-series in Pakistan, also featuring Sri Lanka, to manage his workload after a busy home season. Bethell missed the 2026 edition of the Hundred, the Test series against Pakistan and white-ball clashes with Sri Lanka following a right knee injury and was not selected for the tri-series, which starts next week.

The 22-year-old has been passed fit for a three-match ODI campaign in Australia, commencing in Perth on November 13, as England continue their build-up to next year's 50-over World Cup in southern Africa. "The returns of Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer for the ODI series means that we will be at close to full strength as we ramp up preparations for a World Cup," said England selector Marcus North.

"The four quick bowlers (Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue) will then leave after the three-game ODI series as we look to manage them ahead of the Test tour of South Africa. Our T20 team has been in excellent form under captain Harry Brook and we are looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves in Australian conditions against a very good team," the former Australia batsman added.

Archer and Bethell are the only two changes from the ODI squad travelling to Pakistan for the tri-series, with spinners James Coles and Mason Crane leaving after Pakistan given the change in conditions. Thomas Rew has earned his first full England call-up for the subsequent five T20s in Australia.

Rew, at 18, is the youngest player in the squad and captained England in their Under-19 World Cup final defeat by India in February. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler remains sidelined by the hamstring injury he suffered in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka that has also kept him out of the tri-series.

England ODI squad: Harry Brook (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox (wkt), Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

England T20 squad: Brook (capt), Banton, Bethell, James Coles, Cox (wkt), Crocombe, Curran, Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Jacks, Overton, Rashid, Thomas Rew (wkt), Phil Salt (wkt), Luke Wood

Three Lions ECB ODI T20I