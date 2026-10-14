Youth Voices Look To 2040 As Qatar Hosts International Foresight Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Young people worldwide are exploring how artificial intelligence, education, and future employment will reshape their lives, as Qatar hosts an international forum to equip youth to anticipate change and shape future policies.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth, in co-operation with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), is hosting the Strategic Foresight Forum on Global Youth Competencies and Lifelong Learning, which brings together youth delegates, policymakers and experts to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities.

The forum runs from October 11 to 15 and includes participants from 19 ICESCO member states, along with more than 95 Qatari youth, according to the ministry.

For participants, the discussions offer an opportunity to look beyond immediate challenges and consider how today's decisions could shape the world they inherit in 2040.

“Since in 2040, we will not just be imagining our future; we as the youth will be living in it,” said Muhammad Hizyam Hamid, representing the Republic of Maldives.

He said the forum's outcomes could help shape future policies, particularly as young people prepare to take on leadership roles.

Malaysian participant Mohammed Haqimi bin Mohd Azhar, 26, highlighted the importance of preparing young people for a world increasingly shaped by technology.

“I think this forum is very impactful, very interesting because in this era, every youth needs to work alongside the technologies and also the AI that have been created in the world right now,” he said.

His comments reflect one of the forum's central themes: equipping young people with the skills and foresight needed to adapt to rapid technological change.

Uzbekistan's Shakzoda Ikromova said she hoped to learn how different countries develop and implement youth policies, particularly in education and higher learning.

“Yesterday, we talked about how AI could impact our future careers and education,” she said, adding that she wanted to take the knowledge gained back to Uzbekistan and apply it to policy development.

Qatari participant Fatma AlSulaiti said the discussions would focus on different scenarios, challenges and recommendations for young people.

She expressed hope that the forum would help youth voices gain a stronger place in decision-making.

“Inshallah, in the future, we will bring our voices on the table,” she said.

Ministry of Sports and Youth spokesperson Abdulaziz Mohammed Shaheen said the event aims to strengthen youth leadership and develop the skills needed to face future challenges.

“The goal of this event is to improve the youth leadership qualities and improve their different skills in order to face challenges in the future,” he said.

The programme includes dialogue sessions, round-table discussions, practical foresight workshops and an interactive youth lab titled“A Message from 2040”, where participants explore possible future scenarios and translate ideas into practical recommendations.

The forum also seeks to encourage international co-operation and knowledge-sharing among young leaders, while strengthening their ability to contribute to discussions on education, lifelong learning and the jobs of the future.

For the young delegates, the challenge extends beyond predicting what lies ahead. It is about ensuring that the next generation has the skills, confidence and opportunity to help shape it.

Qatar Youth development Artificial Intelligence Future Skills