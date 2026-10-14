Major Industrial Conference To Make Its ME Debut In Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) IECON 2026, the annual conference of the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society (IES), will make its Middle East and Africa debut in Doha next week, with Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) hosting the conference from October 18-21.

The flagship annual conference of IES, being held at the Doha Sheraton Hotel, will be focusing on contemporary industry topics ranging from power electronics, power systems, controls, manufacturing, to computational intelligence and communications.

The event will showcase Qatar's growing role in research, innovation, technology, and international scientific collaboration, bringing together researchers, engineers, and industry leaders from around the world to share advances and address emerging challenges in industrial electronics.

The conference aims to provide high-quality research and professional interactions to advance science, technology, and fellowship.

“With nearly 2,000 paper submissions, this year's conference reflects the strong engagement of our global industrial electronics community. Bringing this programme together despite the challenges has been a collective achievement, and we are grateful to everyone who contributed. As the flagship annual conference of the IES, IECON brings together researchers, engineers, and industry leaders to share advances and address emerging challenges in industrial electronics,” the conference chairs said in a message.

This year's programme features keynote lectures, technical and special sessions, tutorials, industry activities and panel discussions spanning power electronics, robotics and mechatronics, renewable energy, smart grids, cybersecurity, digital twins, and artificial intelligence for industrial applications.

The conference aims to create a forum for scientists and practising engineers worldwide to present the latest research findings and ideas in industrial electronics, as well as potential contributions to sustainable development and environmental preservation.

“IECON 2026 has already demonstrated its significance through impressive statistics: we have received a strong number of paper submissions, with contributions from researchers across various countries, reflecting the global interest in the conference themes.

“A rigorous peer review process, conducted by our expert track chairs, session organisers, and reviewers worldwide, ensures the highest technical quality of the accepted papers,” said the technical chairs of the conference.

The four-day conference will cover several emerging topics in the field and include several workshops. During the opening ceremony, Prof Xiaohong Guan, from Xian Jiaotong University, China, will deliver a keynote speech on 'Physical Systems in the Age of Intelligence and Networking'. The session will highlight how networking, intelligence, and integration of cyber and physical systems represent a major trend in the development of information science and technology. He will highlight how cyber-physical systems form the foundation of the industrial, energy, and technological revolutions, presenting tremendous challenges in cyber-physical modelling, intelligent design, system optimisation, and control. The talk will also focus on how hydrogen-enabled zero-carbon energy systems provide an ideal infrastructure and offer cost-efficient solutions for energy supply and consumption without carbon emissions or pollution.

The second keynote speaker at the opening session is Prof Maryam Saeedifard from the Georgia Institute of Technology, USA, who will speak on 'Next-Generation Grid Architectures in the Era of Power Electronics & AI.' This keynote explores next-generation grid architectures in which power-electronic interfaces play a central and coordinated role across transmission systems, distribution networks, and large-scale load integration.

IECON 2026 IEEE Industrial Electronics Society (IES) Qatar Middle ⁠East power electronics power systems manufacturing computational intelligence and communications.